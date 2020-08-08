Don't miss these fun virtual events this National Day!

This year, we're doing National Day with a twist, check out these virtual ways to celebrate our little red dot.

Singapore’s throwing an online birthday bash, and you’re invited.

It’s no doubt this year’s annual national day celebrations are going to be a little different due to Covid, but it doesn’t mean that all the fun is cancelled. In fact, we’re taking the party online!

There are a myriad of different activities all over the island, but here are our top picks for you to celebrate with your family and friends.

1. National Day Fiesta

PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub

For the 5th year in a row, the Singapore Sports Hub brings you its annual National Day Fiesta – but this year, with a twist! The celebration goes virtual this year with a 55-minute show which will be broadcasted on their YouTube channel at 1pm on Aug 9th.

What’s more, the Sports Hub has also created an interactive map, adding another dimension to its multi-faceted experience.

Find out more information here!

2. Heritage and Culture Light Up the City For Singapore's 55th Birthday

PHOTO: The Straits Times

As a tribute to Singapore’s birthday, these 10 buildings which represent various parts of the nation’s history, values and heritage will be illuminated in red and white from July 23, 2020 to Aug 30, 2020.

These buildings include; the Armenian Church, Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Central Fire Station, CHIJMES, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, National Gallery Singapore, National Museum of Singapore, The Arts House, and Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall (VTVCH).

They will be bathed in red and white-themed light projections to symbolise how Singaporeans are #UnitedThroughCulture during this National Day period. July 23 – Aug 30, 2020

3. Celebrate Singapore's National Day with Gardens By The Bay

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Enjoy the long National Day weekend at Gardens by the Bay with a brand new pocket garden display called “A Tale of Orchids” and attractive ticketing deals to the conservatories, or celebrate in the comfort of your home with a star-studded concert on television and social media, virtual workshops, and special promotions on Gardens by the Bay’s e-shop.

Find out more here!

4. National Day Concert 2020 (Online)

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra's National Day concert will be filmed at an empty Esplanade Concert Hall. PHOTO: sistic.com.sg

Celebrate Singapore’s 55th birthday with the National Day Concert hosted by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, featuring various young musicians and trailblazers in composition. The acts also include popular Singaporean singer Benjamin Kheng.

You can watch the event via a SISTIC livestream at 8 p.m. on Aug 15. Head here for more details and ticketing information.

Aug 15, 2020

