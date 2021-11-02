Don't sleep on this: TikToker amuses netizens by giving makeovers to napping boyfriend

Bored while boyfriend is dead asleep? Why not just give him a makeover?

At least, that's what this TikToker did.

On Sunday (Oct 31), TikToker Jopiggy amused netizens when she uploaded a video showing herself pranking her boyfriend with an eyebrow shaping session, all while he was taking a snooze.

The viral 28-second clip showed her using an eyebrow razor to shave off excess hairs on her boyfriend's brows and dusting them off with a brush.

Throughout the entire process, her boyfriend appeared to remain soundly asleep, unaware of what was going on.

To finish off the makeover, she even applied a fake tattoo to his arm.

Within two days, the TikTok gained more than 2 million views, and now has over 196,800 likes and 852 comments.

Netizens were amazed at how her boyfriend did not stir at all, and dubbed her the "midnight barber".

Fortunately, her sleepy boyfriend appreciated the eyebrow grooming session, telling her that he "loved it" in a reaction video.

Riding off the success of the first makeover, the TikToker decided to go a step further the next day — applying a full face of makeup on him.

The second, more dramatic makeover consisted of the full works: foundation, highlighter and concealer, as well as a glittery pink eyeshadow look.

Many in the comments were amused at the final product and even praised the TikToker's makeup skills.

Once again, her boyfriend was a good sport, cackling at the result and even showing it off to his family members.

No surprises there — wouldn't we all love to wake up with our makeup fully done?

