Don't sweat it! A stress-free guide to moving house in Singapore

After going through the endless paperwork and sorting out the renovations, it's finally time to move into your brand-new home. Except for the fact that you have so much stuff in your current place — where do you even start?

Well, you can take a chill pill because we've done all the homework for you. We got chu, fam.

Figure out the logistics

First, decide if you are going to DIY and ask a friend for a favour, or seek help from professional movers. If you're opting for the latter, get at least three quotations from reputable companies before making your decision.

Scour Google and Carousell reviews just to be extra sure, or ask your family and friends for lobang. Ideally, the best time to search for movers is 6-8 weeks before your moving date, so you won't be pressured into hiring a mover at an insane price at the last minute.

The big plan

Scout around the new place so you can map out what moving day is going to be like, e.g. where the mover's lorry is going to park, and how you will be getting the stuff to your front door.

Go one step further and plan where all your furniture is going to be placed. This can save yourself the headache of trying to lift the heavy items later.

Declutter, purge, repeat

The next step is to Marie Kondo your current place. Use up or give away all the perishable items, like those leftovers you dabao-ed a few weeks ago sitting in the fridge.

Decide which pieces of furniture spark joy, and donate the rest to charity or sell them on Carousell. Ask yourself, "Do I truly need this?" especially if you haven't used said item in months or over a year.

The smart way to pack

Now comes the dreaded part of the move — packing (ugh). Get thrifty by reusing old boxes around the house or asking family and friends for packing supplies like boxes and bubble wrap.

Colour-code the boxes or label them by destination i.e. bedroom, kitchen, living room. Use towels and linens to cushion your fragile items. Small resealable bags, like the ones you use for sandwiches, are also great for storing small items.

What about my furkids?

During the big move, keep your pets away from the action. It would be best if you can leave your furkids with a friend or at a pet hotel for the day.

But if that is not an option, then you could remove them from all the noise and chaos by emptying a room for them and closing the door. Check in on them regularly, and try to feed or walk them at the time you usually would so that there is still a sense of routine.

Prepare a Day 1 survival kit

It's going to be hectic on the first day moving into the new home. Make your life easier by packing an overnight bag with essentials like clothing and toiletries, as well as Day 1 unpacking must-haves like a cutter/penknife, paper towels, wet tissue, and trash bags. Don't forget the snacks too to keep yourself sane!

Must-do's before moving out

Lastly, go through this quick checklist before you leave your old place for good:

Thoroughly clean the place, especially if you’re renting, or risk losing your deposit. You might want to engage a professional to give the place a good scrub.

For condos, check with your building management if you need to apply for the professional movers to access the building.

Renters, take pictures of your old place one final time before leaving as proof that you have left it the same condition as when you moved in.

Also, don’t forget to take pictures of your utility meters for cross-checking your utility bills and in the event of any disputes.

Update your new home address for all billing organisations, including your bank, telco, etc.

The most important tip is to start this entire process early. Give yourself loads of time so that you’re prepared for any emergencies. At the end of the day, the moving journey is only temporary. It will all be worth it when you’re tucked in for bed in your new home.

[[nid:644035]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.