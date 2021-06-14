Don't wait till you've got wrinkles: An aesthetician reveals the best time to start non-invasive treatments

If you're in your twenties, your skincare concerns might revolve around pesky blackheads and maskne, but did you know that anti-aging should also be on your radar?

According to Dr Ong Xiang Ning, an aesthetic doctor at Illumia Medical, there is no better time to start than the present.

Even before your first wrinkles form, non-invasive facial rejuvenation treatments can help to maintain your skin's collagen structure and prevent early signs of ageing, Dr Ong explains. This includes wrinkles, fine lines, sagging or lax skin, pigmentation, age spots and areas with stubborn fat

Facial rejuvenation? What's that?

If you're a skincare junkie, you'll probably be familiar with facials and more invasive treatments such as surgery and fillers.

Think of facial rejuvenation as a non-invasive aesthetic treatment that can complement your skincare regime and boost the effects of other more invasive treatments.

"By nourishing the skin with natural occurring substances such as hyaluronic acid, boosting the skin's collagen and elastin production, and supporting the cell regeneration process, facial rejuvenation can offer much more than a clear, bright skin complexion.

"The right treatment can tackle a variety of skin concerns such as fine lines, photodamage, acne scars, and more," says Dr Ong.

This is done through treatments such as high-frequency ultrasound (HIFU) facelift treatments, which can tighten skin without the need for surgery, and Thermage FLX, which triggers collagen production through mild heating with radiofrequency (RF) energy.

"Non-invasive treatments offer the advantage of low downtime and minimal to no side effects post-treatment.

"Clients also find non-invasive treatments more tolerable and less scary as compared to surgery or face fillers, thus this alternative offers men and women the opportunity to enhance their facial structure with minimal pain," Dr Ong adds.

Can I achieve that Korean V-line?

Besides preventing aging, facial rejuvenation may also be able to help you achieve that coveted Korean V-line a la Kim Tae-hee and Park Min-young.

We've all been there — no matter how hard you exercise or diet, your face remains as chubby as ever. Some have even resorted to jaw exercise devices in an effort to get a more defined jaw.

Well, it turns out that there's a medical explanation as to why these don't work.

"The fat, tissue, fascia, muscle, and skin composition in these areas differ from areas that can be toned naturally through exercise or diet," Dr Ong tells us.

"Aesthetic treatments help to restructure and sculpt these stubborn facial areas through invasive, minimally- or non-invasive methods when needed."

And while jaw exercise devices can help to promote a defined jawline, they could backfire and give you a bulkier appearance, Dr Ong warns.

"Just like cardio exercises, we cannot control the areas that will be toned or defined when we perform these exercises, and we may end up with results that are not to our liking.

"With aesthetic treatments, specific areas of the face can be targeted, and several treatments can be combined synergistically for a more well-rounded, satisfactory facial appearance."

With facial rejuvenation treatments that use radiofrequency or ultrasound waves, you can easily target specific areas to improve collagen production and reduce fat.

The magic of Face Design

Of course, just because V-lines are the trend does not mean that it suits everyone.

For Dr Ong, her work revolves around the technique of Face Design, and finding a perfect balance for her patients.

Dr Ong explains, "Based on the unique, varying needs of the individual, a customised non-invasive, non-surgical treatment plan is designed specifically to help them achieve natural, flawless results that is best suited with their facial anatomy.

Rather than chasing trends, she focuses on helping her patients achieve radiant skin, restore volume loss and achieve facial symmetry.

How can I get started on non-invasive aesthetic treatments?

If you're looking to get started in the world of aesthetic treatments and facial rejuvenation, check in with your aesthetician to get their recommendations based on your facial anatomy, skin condition and preferences.

As treatment plans are typically customised and tailored to individual patients, the cost can vary, says Dr Ong.

PHOTO: Illumia Medical

When it comes to downtime, most minimally invasive procedures, such as the ones offered at Illumia Medical, range from low to no downtime, to up to a week.

And don't worry if you've already made that facelift or filler appointment. Non-invasive treatments can be done in conjunction with these other treatments, according to Dr Ong.

"That's the beauty of non-invasive treatments."

Dr Ong Xiang Ning is an aesthetic doctor at Illumia Medical. She read medicine at the University of Glasgow and holds a postgraduate diploma in clinical dermatology. She helps her patients achieve natural-looking results with a customised, tailored approach.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Illumia Medical.