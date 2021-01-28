Don't worry, these restaurants will still be open during CNY

It’s that time of the year again, where family members and friends from all over Singapore (and perhaps even beyond!) gather to usher in the new year, feast and be merry. But while visiting the homes of your nearest and dearest is a must among many Singaporeans, not everyone has the bandwidth to cater a full meal for all their guests.

So where does one go to eat, when most shops and eateries are shut on the first and second day of the Lunar New Year? Don’t panic! We’ve sussed out a (non-exhaustive) list of places that’ll stay open during Chinese New Year.

Din Tai Fung

Prosper in the Year of the Ox with our specially curated festive set meals! Our Prosperity Set & Happiness Sets... Posted by Din Tai Fung Singapore on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

If your entire clan has a soft spot for dim sum, authentic Chinese dishes and traditional desserts, Din Tai Fung is the place to be. This trusty Taiwanese brand serves delicious fare that is perfect for communal dining.

We recommend ordering their wildly popular xiao long bao (steamed dumplings) — splurge on the Steamed Truffle & Pork Dumplings if you’re feeling generous. Other must-tries include their Chicken Soup, Fried Rice with Pork Chop, and Noodle with Minced Pork in Bean Sauce.

CNY opening hours: Visit their website here for details.

Din Tai Fung has several outlets. Its Raffles City outlet is at 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103, tel: 6336 6369.

Paradise Dynasty

While Paradise Dynasty offers fantastic noodles, rice and dim sum dishes, they are best known for their xiao long baos. Available in innovative flavours like Crab Roe, Cheese, Ma La, Foie Gras, Black Truffle and most recently, Brown Sugar Lava, these fusion baos ensure that you and your folks get a real gastronomical adventure.

CNY opening hours: Business as usual (11am – 10pm on weekdays, 10.30am-10pm on weekends and PH)

Paradise Dynasty has several outlets. Its Westgate outlet is at #02-13 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532, tel: 6465 9271.

Jumbo Seafood

What’s CNY without the prosperous Festive Pen Cai 盆菜? Rejoice in the arrival of spring with scrumptious takeaway... Posted by JUMBO Seafood Singapore on Monday, January 25, 2021

Seafood is a must for most families when it comes to Chinese New Year meals, and where else does it better than Jumbo Seafood? Known for their live seafood, this household name does not disappoint. Don’t miss their award-winning signature chili crab, sliced abalone and range of dim sum items.

CNY opening hours: Visit their website for details.

Jumbo Seafood has several outlets. its Dempsey Hill outlet is at #01-16, Block 11 Dempsey Road, Dempsey Hill, Singapore 249673, tel: 6479 3435.

Hai Di Lao

There’s truly no better meal to bond over with your family than good ol’ Sichuan hot pot. Renowned for their addictive soup bases, fresh ingredients, a wide range of customisable dipping sauces and an entertaining noodle waving demonstration, Hai Di Lao is the go-to treat that won’t disappoint. Just remember to make your reservation early, the regular three-hour wait just won’t cut it!

CNY opening hours: Business as usual at four outlets (Clarke Quay, 313 Somerset, Vivocity and Marina Square) on Jan 24 and 25. The rest of their outlets will resume service on Jan 26.



Hai Di Lao has several locations.

Beauty In The Pot

Fans of the hotpot chain restaurant’s famous “beauty collagen” broth can get your fix this CNY. Indulge in the restaurant’s auspicious Grandeur Treasure Pot (from $258, available for takeaway too!) that comprises of a luxurious spread of seafood like abalone and scallop, or toss to their Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng (from $46.80 for eight pax).

CNY opening hours: Business as usual at all outlets.

Beauty In The Pot has several locations.

IKEA

Heading to Ikea over the weekend with your family for some well-deserved meatballs, pasta, chicken wings and ice cream is definitely a major Singaporean pastime. You’ll be glad to extend the invite to all your relatives since the IKEA restaurant’s self-service approach to dining makes feeding a crowd easy.

While you’re there, why not grab some Lunar New Year-themed homeware for your next gathering?



IKEA has two outlets: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764, tel: 6786 6868; and 317 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159965.

Ippudo Ramen

Don't say #bojio! LAST FEW DAYS to get your hands on our exclusive Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam Ramen in collaboration... Posted by Ippudo SG on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Bored of Chinese food? Satisfy your cravings at this Japanese chain, where many ramen dishes and sides are available. Must-haves include its signature Shiromaru Motoaji, a creamy tonkotsu broth-based ramen with firm thin noodles, Samurai Ribs, and Pork Bun featuring its melt-in-your-mouth chashu nestled in a soft white bun.

Ippudo Ramen has several outlets. Its Marina Bay Sands outlet is at #B2-54/55, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018972, tel: 6688 7064.

Zam Zam

Known for its delicious murtabak — giant pockets of dough stuffed generously with meat like mutton, chicken or sardine — and fragrant Nasi Briyani, Zam Zam is usually open seven days a week and will be a reliable spot for satisfying hunger pangs during the Lunar New Year.

This popular, two-storey Indian-Muslim restaurant (air-conditioning on the second floor) is always pretty crowded, but the chaos is worth it.

Zam Zam is at 697-699 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198675, tel: 6298 6320.

Al Jasra

If you’re craving for a large supper in the middle of the night, you’ll be delighted with Al Jasra’s Prata Buffet. Not only do you get unlimited servings at just $7.90 per pax, but there are also 16 varieties of the doughy treat to try out! Perfect for those who live in the East, this special coffee shop is open 24 hours daily.

Al Jasra is at 459 Changi Road, Singapore 419882, tel: 6742 5786.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.