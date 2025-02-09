Dopamine decor: The joyful way to refresh your Singapore home

Home is where the heart is — and it's also where your personality shines brightest. Enter dopamine decor, the latest trend all about designing spaces that spark joy and boost your mood. Think vibrant colours, quirky shapes, and pieces that make you smile the moment you come back home.

Singaporeans are a practical bunch, and with most of us living in compact HDB flats, every square foot counts. Instead of going all-out on the latest fad, here's how you can embrace dopamine decor in a way that's functional, stylish, and uniquely Singaporean.

It's not just about throwing random items together — there's an art to creating a space that feels like you.

Start with a theme

The key to dopamine decor is intentionality. Instead of picking up random items that catch your eye, decide on a theme that resonates with you.

If you love calming vibes, go for neutral or warm tones and curate decor that matches your mood board. Prefer something bold? Try a retro theme with pops of colour like mustard yellow or teal. I personally prefer the Scandi style, using clean lines, neutral hues, and natural materials. By sticking to a theme, you'll create a cohesive look that doesn't feel overwhelming or cluttered.

Embrace space-saving quirky decor

HDB flats aren't exactly known for their sprawling spaces, but that doesn't mean you can't go big on style. The trick is to use space-saving pieces.

Opt for nesting tables or stackable stools that add visual interest without hogging space. Vertical shelves are perfect for displaying books, plants, or funky trinkets while keeping your floors clear. I personally chose a statement-making ottoman with built-in storage — a total win-win!

Make a statement with functional pieces

Who says practicality has to be boring? Dopamine decor thrives on essentials that double as statement pieces. My husband and I fell in love with a terrazzo-patterned concrete table meant for outdoor use, but we saw how it could fit into our neutral Scandi theme and add some oomph to our space.

Statement pieces can also be your light fixtures — a sculptural pendant lamp or quirky floor lamp can instantly elevate a room. Tip: Ikea has plenty of those. Or what about a retro lounge chair or an oversized beanbag? It adds personality while keeping things comfy.

Add a splash of colour with artwork

Nothing transforms a space quite like artwork. Whether it's a large abstract painting or a collection of smaller prints, artwork injects life into otherwise monotonous walls.

Choose pieces that complement your chosen theme. Love nature? Go for botanical prints. Into bold graphics? Pick pieces with vibrant hues and geometric patterns. In my study room, I have a three-piece modern Art Deco set representing my favourite bar drinks. And it wasn't expensive at all — I got mine from Shopee and, oddly enough, Shein, using Ikea wooden frames to match my style.

Create a feature wall

When I was renovating my HDB,one thing that I insisted on was a feature wall next to my dining area. This is the perfect spot to showcase my personality (and my partner's!). Mix and match framed photos, posters, and quirky art pieces. Include 3D elements like floating shelves or hanging plants.

You could also commission a mural or paint geometric shapes for your feature wall. It's a myth that feature walls are costly — it's all about defining the kind of decor that makes you want to stay home all the time (psst, I've become a regular homebody).

Play with shapes

To fully embrace dopamine decor, experiment with curves and irregular shapes.

It doesn't have to be too wild. Think rugs with wavy edges or furniture with rounded corners. If you're feeling adventurous, consider mirrors in organic, asymmetrical shapes. These playful touches add a sense of creativity and fun to your space, making it feel dynamic.

Decorate with mementos from your travels and special occasions

What better way to add meaning to your space than by decorating it with memories from your holidays? My place features a little ceramic vase from my trip to Geneva, a Kyoto-exclusive Pikachu in kimono from our Osaka holiday, and the menu from our anniversary dinner. I'm also toying with the idea of framing our travel photos or pinning them up on a board.

The best part? These items are timeless reminders of your adventures, making them far more meaningful than any trend-based decor. Plus, they're an endless source of dopamine right at home!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.