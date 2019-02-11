The dos and don'ts of getting wedding eyelash extensions, according to this beauty expert

For those of us after longer, fuller eyelashes, eyelash extensions are the answer to short and sparse lash woes, without the hassle of applying (and removing!) falsies or mascara.

Especially for your wedding day, you won't have to worry about smudged mascara (with all that crying!) or having faux eyelashes fall off.

But, there are some things to note before booking that appointment, too.

We spoke to Eileen Kang, marketing manager of Singapore skincare and beauty boutique, Carragheen.

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENT STYLES OF LASHES AND WHICH IS SUITABLE FOR MY WEDDING?

"Individual or single-strand eyelash extensions allow for flexible customisation of styles," says Eileen.

"Brides after a natural or Korean look varying lengths of extensions are woven onto the eyelashes in layers for a voluminous yet lightweight and fluttery effect."

Want a more dramatic look? Between 2 to 12 lightweight extensions crafted into fans and applied on each natural lash create soft but dramatic volume.

This can be done on brides with fine or sparse lashes, too.

WHEN SHOULD I DO IT?

"If you haven't, it's best you try it at least once before the wedding.

This lets you get a feel of how it's like having eyelash extensions on.