The dos and don'ts of getting wedding eyelash extensions, according to this beauty expert

PHOTO: Pixabay
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

For those of us after longer, fuller eyelashes, eyelash extensions are the answer to short and sparse lash woes, without the hassle of applying (and removing!) falsies or mascara.

Especially for your wedding day, you won't have to worry about smudged mascara (with all that crying!) or having faux eyelashes fall off.

But, there are some things to note before booking that appointment, too.

We spoke to Eileen Kang, marketing manager of Singapore skincare and beauty boutique, Carragheen. 

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENT STYLES OF LASHES AND WHICH IS SUITABLE FOR MY WEDDING?

"Individual or single-strand eyelash extensions allow for flexible customisation of styles," says Eileen.

"Brides after a natural or Korean look varying lengths of extensions are woven onto the eyelashes in layers for a voluminous yet lightweight and fluttery effect." 

Want a more dramatic look? Between 2 to 12 lightweight extensions crafted into fans and applied on each natural lash create soft but dramatic volume.

This can be done on brides with fine or sparse lashes, too.

WHEN SHOULD I DO IT?

"If you haven't, it's best you try it at least once before the wedding.

This lets you get a feel of how it's like having eyelash extensions on.

Also, this would allow your lash technician to have a better understanding of your preference, and be able to make adjustments to the set of extensions of the actual day.  

"I'd also recommend the actual day extensions be done three days ahead.

Brides won't have to worry too much about the upkeep of the extensions for them to be in their best state on the day of.

They would also be able to come back for adjustments before the wedding day, if necessary.

IS IT PAINFUL?

"There should no pain and discomfort during the application process. I wouldn't say that eyelash extensions will definitely not cause any allergic reactions but such risks are reduced minimum with quality products and techniques."

"At Carragheen, all eyelash extensions are performed with its self-developed range of products- LashMagic TM. The adhesives used are exclusively developed in Japan with a gentle formula that suits even sensitive skin. Patch tests will also be done for customers who have past allergy skin conditions (e.g. Eczema)."

HOW DO I CARE FOR MY NATURAL LASHES AND EXTENSIONS AFTER IT'S DONE?

Always remember- DO keep your eyelash extensions clean and DON'T touch or tug the eyelashes unnecessarily- excessive rubbing can cause breakage.

You'll also want to apply a protective coating after the procedure, from base to tip. (Carragheen uses a comprehensive set of Home Care Kit under its house brand, LashMagic TM. The LashMagic TM 's Long Lasting Coat can be used as part of the day-care regime and serves as a water resistant coating, which seals the adhesives and enhances the durability of the eyelash extensions.)

HOW LONG DO THEY LAST?

"When applied properly, an eyelash extension can remain in place until the natural lash on which it rests on falls off.

With proper care and maintenance, retouch sessions are typically required only once every 3-4 weeks to replace the lashes that have fallen off.

During the retouch session, extensions will be added to the newly matured natural lashes to maintain a full and lush appearance.

It's recommended to replace a new set of eyelash extensions after 6 weeks (not exceeding 8 weeks) due to hygiene reasons."

WHAT SHOULD I AVOID DOING?

"Never compromise on quality for price."

Go to a reputable salon.

Eileen says, " We've heard of countless negative experiences of customers who went to untrained lash technicians, whose services are priced much lower than the average market rates. They ended up with substandard sets of eyelash extensions that are clumpy, painful and often damaging to their natural lashes."

"Application of eyelash extension is an exacting process that requires skills, time and experience.

If the cost of the service is very low, do check the skills/techniques of the lash technicians, as well as the origin and quality of the products used."

WILL MY NATURAL LASHES FALL OFF?

"Natural lashes grow and fall off in cycles of 60 to 90 days. A person typically sheds 1 to 5 lashes a day depending on one's lash cycle."

"When natural lashes reach the end of their growth cycle, the eyelash extension will fall together with them.

With eyelash extensions, it's more noticeable as the extended lashes are now darker and thicker.

More often than not, it's not the eyelash extensions that cause the natural lashes to fall off.

It's the matured natural lashes that have fallen off with the attached eyelash extensions."

IS IT OKAY TO WEAR MASCARA OR EYELINER - AND HOW SHOULD I REMOVE MY MAKEUP?

Having eyelash extensions should not affect your daily activities and that includes your makeup regime.

You'll probably want to toss (okay not literally) your mascara too. 

"Removing mascara often involves tugging and pulling, which can loosen the extensions.

Plus, the extensions are already doing the job of the mascara, so it's not really necessary to use mascara!

Also avoid oil-based makeup remover - this reduces the efficacy of the adhesives and may shorten the lifespan of your extensions."

This article was first published in Her World Online

More about
Lifestyle Beauty Weddings and engagements

TRENDING

Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong&#039;s home argues she was framed
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home argues she was framed
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Condo resident-security officer spat: Services of security agency at Eight Riversuites condo terminated
Condo resident-security officer spat: Services of security agency at Eight Riversuites condo terminated
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
From a $20,000 'jet plane' to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao dresses up as Will Smith for Halloween but removes photos later - because ‘blackface’?
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong&#039;s daughter
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong's daughter
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

SERVICES