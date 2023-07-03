Double delight: Marche launches 1-for-1 Swiss rosti promo for July

If there is one thing that Marche Movenpick Singapore is synonymous with, it has to be the Swiss rosti.

Just follow the snaking queue in the marketplace restaurant and it will lead you to the rosti stall, where glorious potato cakes are fried in a pan.

But here's a reason for you to brave the long queue. Marche is having a 1-for-1 deal on its rosti from July 3 to 28, applicable for both dine-in and takeaway.

The promotion will run Monday to Friday, from 3pm to 6pm. This excludes public holidays and eve of public holidays.

Plus, no minimum spending is required. But there's a catch, the deal is exclusive to Marche Rewards members only.

Don't fret, you can easily sign up for the membership as it's free.

So make your way to the 313@somerset, Suntec City or VivoCity outlets to enjoy two rostis for the price of one at just $9.90.

Rosti galore!

Now, upgrade your rosti with some toppings. A popular choice among diners would be a dollop of sour cream.

But you can easily make it a full-on meal by adding protein such as a fried egg, garlic pork sausage and smoked salmon.

Other popular add-ons include cheddar cheese, chicken cheese sausage and mushroom ragout.

While you're there, you might as well tuck into other noteworthy dishes.

For pasta, there's the cabonara with bacon.

At the grill station, you can bite into a selection of meats ranging from chicken breast to steak and lamb rack.

End your feast on a sweet note at the dessert station with treats like panna cotta and a slice of praline chocolate cake.

