Double take: Keanu Reeves doppelganger in Thailand goes viral, wife made him up to resemble John Wick character

Upon first glance at the videos on the TikTok account Tuktiklife, you'd think that Keanu Reeves is currently in Thailand.

But the man isn't that Hollywood superstar — he actually just looks very much like him.

Several videos on Tuktiklife show people lining up to snap pictures with the John Wick actor's doppelganger at malls and along the streets.

In one clip that was uploaded on May 17, the man, who was decked up in traditional Thai costume, stood outside a temple to pose for pictures with members of the public.

He also ended up doing a little photoshoot inside a temple with other women who were in traditional Thai attire.

There are also several TikTok clips showing this Keanu lookalike doing what looks like odd jobs.

In a video uploaded on May 22, the man was seen preparing drinks at a night market, while in another video on May 24, he can be seen riding a motorcycle to a corner on the road side to set up a food stall.

In a clip on May 25, the man was filmed sitting on a stool and washing dirty dishes with a group of men.

Netizens have taken to the comments of the video to remark on how he looks so much like Keanu.

"John [Wick], are you working again?" one amused netizen had said.

Wife made him dye his hair

In an interview with Thai TV programme Ruang Lao Sao Arthit (Stories Told on Weekends) , the man's wife, who is Thai, shared that he is actually German and goes by the Thai nickname Woon Sen or "glass noodle".

One day, she realised that Won Sen bore some resemblance to the actor, and convinced him to dye his blonde hair and moustache black to complete the look.

Tuk told Thai publication The National that she and her husband live in Germany and were on a short visit to Thailand.

And Thai fans of the Hollywood star recognised him and kept asking for permission to take selfies with him.

She's also the one behind the Tuktiklive TikTok account but she said it was her husband's idea to do those activities.

