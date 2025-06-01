Double trouble: Singapore's first tag-team twins make their pro wrestling debut

As a long-time pro wrestling fan, I've always followed WWE religiously, but my passion doesn't stop there.

I've long been an advocate for the local wrestling scene, cheering on the talent at shows hosted by promotions such as Grapplemax and Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW), all while sharing my thoughts and analysis on my podcast, Kick To The Gut (cheap plug).

But it wasn't until earlier this month that I found myself attending Grapplemax's New Wave Evolution (NWE) developmental show. This show wasn't just another night of in-ring action for me; it was the pro wrestling debut of Singapore's first-ever twins tag team: Amani and Alani.

Training at Grapplemax: From fans to wrestlers

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJd23Yvvc8a/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Meet Amani and Alani, recent university graduates in their early 20s who have spent the last year training at Grapplemax Pro Wrestling to realise a childhood dream — to step into the ring as professional wrestlers. When I heard that they would be debuting at the NWE showcase, I knew I had to be there to witness it firsthand.

"We've been training since last July," Amani shared, reflecting on how their childhood love for the sport shaped their decision to pursue it seriously, "When we were kids, we grew up watching wrestling together with our dad."

From those early moments of playing wrestling in their living room to deciding they wanted to do it properly, it's clear that this was always their calling.

Twin magic in the ring: A debut to remember

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJeF7e7vFer/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Walking into the Grapplemax Studio, located at the industrial district of Ubi, I could feel the crowd buzzing with excitement over the historic moment on the horizon. These weren't just two fresh faces in the ring; they were pioneers.

The pressure on them to perform well was immense, yet they seemed to embrace it. Their debut match was a tag team showdown against Sarah Coldheart, one-half of the Grapplemax Tag Team Champions, and Radiant Rui, a formidable opponent in her own right.

These women had years of experience in the ring and were much larger in size compared to the twins. Yet Amani and Alani, despite being rookies, held their own with a combination of speed, athleticism, and fiery babyface comebacks.

From the very start, it was clear that Amani and Alani weren't just relying on their skills in the ring — they were winning the crowd over with their personalities.

The twins were clearly the underdogs, but their sheer likeability shone through. There was a fluidity to their teamwork that was almost uncanny for rookies.

Despite a Herculean effort, Amani and Alani fell short and suffered a loss on their debut. However, their chemistry was undeniable, and it felt as though they knew exactly what the other was thinking when it came to their performance. "We tend to think the same way," Amani explained after the match. "Then we can push each other to achieve the same things." Talk about twin magic!

Bonding with their dad through wrestling

What struck me most about their debut was the emotional resonance it held for the twins and for their family. Their dad, the one who first introduced them to the world of wrestling, was in the front row, cheering them on. Seeing his pride, I couldn't help but feel the weight of the moment. It wasn't just a match; it was a family legacy in the making.

"Yes, he was proud of us," Amani said with a smile. "He was excited to see us finally perform." Their father's support wasn't just about being in the crowd — it was about the shared love for the sport that had been passed down through the generations.

Wrestling was more than just a career for Amani and Alani — it was something that brought them closer to their roots.

Overcoming self-doubt: A bond that pushed them forward

Despite their impressive debut, Amani and Alani's journey hasn't been without its struggles. Alani opened up about her personal challenges, particularly with self-confidence, and how wrestling has helped her overcome them.

"Personally, I have very low self-confidence," she admitted. "In wrestling, you need to have confidence first to do your moves well and look good doing it. We will always check in with each other after training, telling each other what we can improve on."

Their ability to support each other through the tough moments, especially when self-doubt crept in, has been a critical factor in their progress. It's clear that their bond as twins extends far beyond the ring. It's a partnership that fuels their shared dream.

Looking toward the future: Ambitions beyond their debut

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJdmPpXyH5W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

While their debut was a significant milestone, Amani and Alani aren't stopping there. As much as the win over the crowd and the success of their first match meant to them, they have their eyes on bigger goals.

"Definitely we want to face the current tag team champions (Ships Ahoy). We want to win the championship if possible. Watch out tag team champions! Stay tuned if you wanna see Twin Magic," Amani shared, her eyes sparkling with ambition.

Their message to the fans is clear: they're just getting started, and they're ready for more. "Maybe win championships? Haha," Alani added with a laugh. "I want to show people that it doesn't matter your size or how little experience we have.

Just take the first step. This has been my childhood dream, and now we're actually here doing it. I'm sure people can see that, so just work towards your dream."

A milestone for Singapore wrestling

Watching Amani and Alani take their first steps into the professional wrestling world in a weird way, felt like a proud dad moment for me.

It wasn't just about the match; it was about what they represented — new possibilities for women in wrestling, for twins defying the odds, and for local wrestling making its mark on the global stage.

The night was more than just a debut; it was a celebration of family, perseverance, and dreams coming true. Amani and Alani have proven that no dream is too big, no challenge too great. The newly christened "A2" (like the Maths equation) have the potential to take the wrestling world by storm. You guys heard it here first!

[[nid:715389]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.