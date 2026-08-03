Dough at Chijmes to close after 5 years, says cafe 'won't be gone too long'

Fans of Dough will have to look elsewhere for their cuppa soon.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug 1), the cafe, located in Chijmes, said that its last day will be on Aug 16, and thanked customers for their support.

First opened in 2021, Dough is a bakery-cafe serving fresh bakes made on-site, specialty coffee and brunch grub.

Items on its menu include Cold Brews (from $7), Mocha (from $6) and Signature Iced Latte ($8), as well as mains such as Rosti (from $24) and Beef Short Rib Quesadilla with Beef Jus ($26).

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The announcement drew an outpouring of reactions from customers, with many saddened by the closure.

"So sad truly to hear of this. It has been our favourite bakery, a respite from an exhausting work day, a meeting place for connection, and more," said one comment. "The bakes are such a bomb!"

Meanwhile, another stated: "Why do the good ones go and the lousy ones remain?"

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The good news, however, is that the cafe doesn't seem to be closing down for good.

"We won't be gone too long though, stay tuned as we share our future plans soon," Dough wrote in the post.

This prompted others to look forward to what the cafe has planned next.

A netizen exclaimed: "You need to come back soon!"

Wrote another: "Best coffee in town! Looking forward to updates!"

The compliments are not unfounded. Just last month, two of the cafe's baristas received accolades in national competitions.

Gabriel Lim took home the crown as the Singapore National Barista Champion at the Singapore National Coffee Championship 2026, while Pua Yi Sin secured the first runner-up spot in the Timemore Singapore National Brewers Cup 2026.

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Both were representing Glyph Supply Co., the brand behind Dough.

Known for its specialty coffee, Glyph Supply Co. is a collaborative co-roasting space and coffee supplier in Singapore.

Besides Dough and its eponymous flagship cafe in Jurong East, it also operates Runes, a glasshouse cafe located in Buona Vista.

AsiaOne has reached out to Dough for more information.

Address: 30 Victoria Street, #01-30, Singapore 187996

Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 8.30am to 9pm; Sat-Sun, 8.30am to 6pm

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carol.ong@asiaone.com