Downsize now: 8 adorably tiny yet useful bags to take the place of your heavy totes

Here’s the thing about oversized bags: We love ours (so much so that we’ve raved about them incessantly, and tote one almost on the daily), but boy can they be a hassle to carry.

On a good day – and by that we really mean on a day where we can ditch all the extra unnecessary load we usually stuff in our receptacles, it’s hard to fish around for our keys/wallet/phone (you name it) in our roomier handbags. And as for a bad day, well, we’ll let our sore shoulders speak for themselves.

Our solution? Retire the capacious numbers and tote a mini-sized bag instead.

At the top of our wishlist are Turkey-based brand Mlouye’s adorable Lantern bags, a chic circular crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton stamped with the House’s iconic monogram, and Bottega Veneta’s coveted Arco bag in an itsy-bitsy miniature model.

Take your pick from our top favourite mini bags from designer brands below.

1. Boite Chapeau Souple MM, $3,900, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s line of Boite Chapeau bags, first introduced via the Petite Boite Chapeau, take after the brand’s iconic Hat Box in terms of sporting a similar round and structured silhouette.

The difference between the two bags lies in the dimensions of the Boite Chapeau, specifically a diminutive, “sized down” dimension which gives the Boite Chapeau a more practical, everyday application.

The Souple version ditches the rigid hard-shell construction of the Petite Boite Chapeau, which gives way to a softer exterior. Made from supple grain leather embossed with monogram, this monochromatic iteration is a clean and modern number to cop.

2. Mini lantern bag, US$460 (S$640.60), Mlouye

PHOTO: Mlouye

Turkish brand Mlouye (pronounced me-loy) Instagram-famous bags have garnered the attention of many (we’re talking the likes of the Hadid sisters) with their coveted Lantern bags – a series of lamp shade-esque bags that boast of the minimalism and graphic silhouette the brand is most known for employing.

This version of the Lantern bag features folded leather in a zig-zap pattern, creating a unique texture that allows the earthy mint green colour to pop.

3. Mini Gate Fringes leather crossbody bag, US$1,550, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Loewe’s popular Gate bag makes a striking new entrance with the addition of strings of statement silk fringing. Gracefully cascading from the mini-sized nappa leather-crafted Gate bag, the elongated silk fringe adds another layer to Loewe’s long-standing devotion to expert craftsmanship.

Shorten the shoulder strap by knotting it and carry it alongside your favourite sundress for brunch on the weekends.

4. Mini Arco, $4,170, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s Arco bag is one of the modern-day bags that’s truly iconic. Featuring tubular arched handles, an updated Intrecciato weave signature to the brand in a maxi style, and a curved flap overlapping the wider opening which gives the Arco its distinctive silhouette.

We’re huge fans of this adorable mini version in a contemporary deep brown shade. It’s incredibly chic and versatile, which means we can probably haul it for any occasion from work to happy hour.

5. Teardrop lizard-effect leather tote, US$360.51, S.Joon from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

S.Joon is the newcomer on the block you need to know when it comes to contemporary accessory brands. The up-and-coming UK-based brand was established in 2017 by Sahar Asvandi, who lends her initial in combination with the Persian term of endearment, Joon, to make up the brand’s name.

This Teardrop tote, made from lizard skin-effect leather in a stunning emerald green shade, is an example of the many sharp and sophisticated offerings the brand has under its belt.

Accented with gold-tone hardware, and featuring a unique shape akin to a pear, this mini-sized bag is finished with cinched top handles for a unique touch.

6. The Eclipse shoulder bag, $682, Marc Jacobs from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

If you’re looking for a sleek and practical bag that’ll haul all your essentials without looking too bulky, Marc Jacobs’ The Eclipse is a stylish number that hits the sweet spot between oversized and too-tiny-to-fit-an-iPhone.

Sporting a crescent moon silhouette and an adjustable strap which allows you to wear it as a crossbody, shoulder, or sling bag.

7. Baozi Red / Caviar Beige, US$495, Elleme

PHOTO: Elleme

With a name as intriguing (and utterly delightful for foodies like us) as Baozi, Parisian label Elleme’s plump and petite bucket bag with a cinched top and circular top handle is a shoo-in for cult-like status amongst the fashion set.

A photo-worthy number, this streamlined and minimalist design has a shape that’s evocative of Chinese-style dumplings – hence its name. Our favourite rendition of the Baozi comes in fire engine red juxtaposed with a creamy beige top handle, all crafted from supple leather.

8. Leather-trimmed printed coated-canvas shoulder bag, US$850.16, Burberry from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Informed by Riccardo Tisci’s clean and streetwear-led aesthetic, this glossy coated-canvas shoulder bag from Burberry features the brand’s new modernised logo font as well as the address of the brand’s headquarters in London.

With edgy polished silver accents, a leather strap that allows you to wear it as a belt bag and a portably mini size, this unique number will look cool next to a pair of tapered trousers and an oversized graphic tee. Throw in a bucket hat for extra style points.

This article was first published in Her World Online.