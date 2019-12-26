Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend

The weekend is finally here!

FREE COUNTDOWN PARTIES

1. DOWNTOWN EAST COUNTDOWN PARTY

After eight years, Downtown East's countdown party is finally making a comeback with lots of fun for the entire family.

Starting from 12pm, have a go at arcade games at the Open Plaza 1, and from 6pm onwards the Begonia open-air carpark will be transformed into an entertainment ground with live performances, illusion shows and pop-up F&B stalls to keep you satiated when you have the munchies.

As the night progresses, there will be free admission to the event at D’Marquee, where local and international DJs will get you turnt with a line-up of electronic dance music to groove your way to through the night and into the new year. Register for your tickets to avoid disappointment.

When: Dec 31, from 12pm till late

Where: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, Singapore 519599

2. PET'S PAWTY - NYE COUNTDOWN EDITION

Make this year's countdown a little more special by spending it with your furbabies at the Pet's Pawty — NYE Countdown Edition.

The party is in conjunction with The Food District @ Empress Lawn and held at Connaught Drive @ Civic District, which will see shopping booths selling pet items and products, workshops, dog runs, picnic and more to make the New Year a memorable one.

When: Dec 31, 1pm to 1am

Where: Connaught Drive @ Civic District

3. MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN

Usher in the new decade with the view of the panoramic skyline and watch the spectacular fireworks display light up the waterfront.

You'll want to head there early to chope a spot as there will be as many as 30,000 people expected to turn up.

When: Dec 31, 8pm to 1am

Where: 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

4. CLARKE QUAY'S 2020 COUNTDOWN PARTY

The Fountain Square at Clarke Quay will be transformed into a massive dance floor with mesmerising optical displays to ensure you step into the New Year all pumped up.

Keep a lookout for a three-dimensional (3D) 2020 photo backdrop to fill your IG stories up with snaps of the night and pick up a pair of complimentary ChromaDepth 3D glasses and watch the space burst into hypnotic colours and patterns. Don't miss the stage games and entertainment throughout the night as well.

When: Dec 31, 8.30pm to 12.30pm

Where: 3 River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024

NEW YEAR'S EVE @ ACM

Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) is extending its opening hours till 10pm on New Year's Eve so you can take your time to explore the galleries of exquisite Asian art. There will also be a craft activity session to create works of art with kiddos.

The ACM Green will be open as well for those who'd like to catch the New Year's Eve fireworks. Prepare your picnic mats and round up the family to ring in the new year.

When: Dec 31, 7pm to 10pm

Where: 1 Empress Pl, Singapore 179555

#FUTURETOGETHER ART EXHIBITION

Spend the New Year admiring all seven art installations at the #Futuretogether art exhibition at Gardens By the Bay.

The exhibition is to commemorate the Singapore bicentennial with exhibitions displayed both indoors and outdoors of Bayfront Plaza to fill your 'gram. They are themed after aspirations, connectivity, and possibilities.

Turn the entire lake into a rainbow of colours when you gently nudge on one of the egg-like light displays.

When: Now till Mar 15, 2020

CLOTHES SWAP

Out with the old, in with the new! Give your wardrobe an update without breaking the bank at The Moon's first clothes swap event. The clothes though, aren't exactly new, but they are in good, pristine condition.

Apart from clothes, jewellery and accessories will be priced between $5 and $20. All you have to do is swap your items with something you like that is of equal value and you be bagging home a few new outfits for free.

Each customer can only bring a total of six clothes for the clothes swapping session. If you're intending to clear out your wardrobe, you can sign up as a vendor, limited to 20 pieces of clothing for sale.

When: Dec 29, 2pm to 5pm

Where: 37 Mosque Street, Singapore 059515

SOULEATS

Had too much ham and log cakes on Christmas Day and want something different? SoulEats is shaking up the festivities with a four-day event at the Wisma Geylang Serai with lots of local street food and a lineup of music acts.

Fuel up with Fat Papas Burgers and Shakes, 21 Sliders, Broti SG and more while you get groovy on the dancefloor with local DJs spinning the latest reggae and hip hop hits.

When: Now till Dec 29, 12pm to 10pm

Where: 1 Engku Aman Turn, 408528

