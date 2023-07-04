Dream of becoming a cabin crew? Former SIA stewardess provides tips on how to ace that interview

Considering how glamorous and rewarding the life of a cabin crew is, it's no surprise that it is a job that attracts many people.

But many also know that it isn't easy securing a coveted spot, especially with the tedious rounds of interviews and the high volume of candidates.

If you ever considered applying only to be intimidated by the process, Stephanie G has got you covered.

The 36-year-old Malaysian was an air stewardess with Singapore Airlines (SIA) for five and a half years and now, she has switched career to become a cabin crew coach.

With her wealth of knowledge, she painstakingly created a guide on how to ace the top five cabin crew interview questions candidates would likely face.

Stressing that it's only a guide, Stephanie encourages aspiring cabin crew to "put their own spin" on the responses.

"Let your personality shine through and show the interviewers who you are," she encourages.

She also warns that the responses in her guide will not guarantee you a job as a cabin crew.

Introducing yourself

If your interviewer asks you to tell them more about yourself, Stephanie describes it as a "chance to shine and give a memorable introduction".

In her sample answer, she describes herself as a "passionate globetrotter with a knack for delivering smiles at 30,000 feet".

She also subtly adds that she has a wide range of skills, from mastering the art of making coffee during turbulence to charming passengers.

Besides that, you may also be asked the reason for wanting to become a cabin crew member.

"Here's your chance to showcase your passion and love for the job," Stephanie says.

In her sample answer, she does this by highlighting the fact that being a cabin crew isn't just a job, but a "way of life".

She goes on to elaborate: "I'm addicted to the thrill of exploring new horizons, meeting fascinating people, and creating unforgettable memories.

"I want to be the 'Captain Happiness' of the skies, spreading joy, and making every passenger feel like a Very Important Person (VIP). Plus, I always dreamt of wearing the uniform! Most importantly, being a cabin crew would enable me to support my family back home and give them a better life."

What about hard questions?

Considering the nature of the job, there may be some thought-provoking questions to test how you'd work under pressure.

For instance, you may be grilled on how you'd handle a difficult passenger or challenging situation onboard a flight.

Stephanie's response reassures the interviewer that no matter the circumstances, she would maintain a calm and professional demeanour.

Besides using her communication and and problem-solving skills to find a suitable solution, she lets the interviewer know that she also actively listen to the passenger's concerns and empathise with them.

If necessary, she would also involve other crew members or the appropriate authorities if necessary.

Interviewers may also ask how would you as a cabin crew prioritise safety and security.

"Safety and security [are] paramount in the airline industry, and the interviewers want to know you've got what it takes to handle emergencies. Show them you're cool under pressure," Stephanie advises.

She suggests telling the interviewers that you'll make the effort to be well-versed in all the safety procedures and protocols, including emergency evacuations and first aid.

Apart from that, you can also impress the interviewers further by illustrating how you can work with fellow crew members to ensure a seamless implementation of safety measures throughout the flight while staying vigilant and constantly observing the cabin and passengers for any potential risks or hazards.

What about the long hours and irregular schedules?

You don't have to be in the industry to know that cabin crew have irregular work schedules and painfully long hours which can affect family time.

Stephanie advises you to reassure the interviewers that you understand the demands of the job and you're prepared for the challenge.

Apart from proving that you can adapt well to new routines, it'll also be good to show that you've developed strong time management and self-care strategies that will help you at work.

Family-wise, you can explain how technology will help you stay in touch with your loved ones even when you're thousand of miles away.

She didn't do any homework before her own interview

Stephanie tells AsiaOne that before her own cabin crew interview, she went in "a little nervous" as she did not know what to expect.

"I honestly didn't do any homework before I went as I knew about it two days before the walk-in interview," she shares.

While the last stage interview with management was a "little intimidating" for her, she managed to ace it.

"It felt great. I was amongst the first few who were offered a job that day. I believe I went in for the walk-in at 9am and got the job around 2pm," she recounts.

She eventually left the industry after five and a half years as apart from starting a family, she wanted to try working an on-the-ground job.

And while she loved her flying days, she has no intentions of returning to it for the sake of her 6-year-old child.

"I love spending time with my little one and would find it difficult to not be there when he is growing up," she explains.

"However, I'm super passionate about helping and coaching aspiring cabin crew to fulfil their dreams to become a cabin crew."

She also shares how she wished that she had someone to help her prepare for the cabin crew interviews, which led her to her current job. It's also why she shares so many tips and tricks on her social media platforms.

"That's how I had the inspiration to fill that void for so many people who still aspire to be cabin crew."

