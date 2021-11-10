Dream Cruises launches 11.11 flash deal: Second guest pays only $11

This 11.11, Dream Cruises is joining the party with its own flash deal. From now till Nov 11, book a two-day cruise and and enjoy a discounted fare of $11 for the second person.

The deal is applicable for Dream Cruises' Wednesday sailings (from $265 for the first person). Simply select your desired date and the promotional price will be updated on the check out page.

Do note that additional port charges of $60 per person and gratuities may be applicable.

Palace Suite. PHOTO: Dream Cruises

PHOTO: Dream Cruises

Even with a discounted ticket, you'll still get to relish in exclusive Palace privileges including meals at specialty dining restaurants, priority check-in, lounge access, 24-hour butler concierge service, free Wi-Fi and more.

There are also an array of activities from the waterslide park and rope course to virtual reality experiences. And for a little R&R, there's a reflexology spa and plenty of shopping options at The Dream Boutiques.

Do note that there are limited cabins available for sale every day and that the cruise's sailing period for this promotion will be from Jan 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.

Guests will also have to take a free-of-charge Covid-19 Antigen rapid test before boarding.

Click here for more details on the sale and here to make your booking.

Deal ends: Nov 11

