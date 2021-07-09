Dream Cruises' new Japan-themed cruise will transport you to Hokkaido (almost)

With the possibility of leisure travel still up in the air, cruises have been the next best thing. And Genting Cruise Lines’ takes it a step further with its newest introduction: A 3D2N or 4D3N Wonders of Japan cruise on its World Dream ship.

From Jun 20 to Sep 18, 2021, get ready to be transported to the Land of the Rising Sun, from the world’s first lavender field at sea inspired by Hokkaido’s famed flower fields to iconic landmarks, cultural progranmes, as well as Japanese delicacies.

Scroll down for a glimpse of what you can expect.

Be transported to Hokkaido's famous flower fields

PHOTO: Dream Cruises

Hokkaido is home to some of the most amazing flower fields, and this is captured through a lavender field on the ship. Here, you can marvel at over 1,200 square feet of lavender shrubs at sea, or bring a piece of Hokkaido back home with you by making your own lavender sachets and crepe paper lavender bouquets.

Over at the Crystal Life Spa, there’ll also be special lavender spa treatments.

Torii gates of Fushimi Inari-taisha & geishas

PHOTO: Dream Cruises

Next up, take a trip to Kyoto. Take a walk through pretty rows of cherry blossoms as well as the iconic vermilion Torii gates of Fushimi Inari-taisha.

Savour Japan's culinary delights

PHOTO: Dream Cruises

If you favour Japanese cuisine, you’ll be in for a treat with the array of Japanese delicacies served at specialty restaurants, including Okinawa Wagyu beef, Kyushu delicacies, Osaka specialties, mouthwatering Uji matcha desserts, and more.

Activities galore

PHOTO: Dream Cruises

Apart from feasting and checking out the sights, there’ll be lots to do.

For one, you can learn more about the intriguing geisha culture, from a make-up demonstration to learning how to create hair ornaments. There’ll also be live performances of the traditional parasol dance and Yukata fashion shows spotlighting the traditional Japanese summer attire.

Or take part in the first-ever Dream Championships on World Dream, where there’ll be various challenges from S.A.F.E. Archery to a rope course and climbing wall, waterslides, and more – and you can stand to win a Dream Medal, too.

Manga and anime enthusiasts, don’t miss out on the Cosplay Video Game Challenge, where you can get dressed up as your favourite characters and put your knowledge to the test. Or tune in to your artistic side and create your Japanese comic at the manga drawing class.

UOB Cardmembers who book between July 1 to Sept 20, 2021 can enjoy additional discounts ranging from $100 (3D2N) to $200 (4D3N) off all Balcony and Balcony Deluxe staterooms; $200 (3D2N & 4D3N) off suites, on World Dream for all sailings from July 4, 2021 to March 30, 2022. For more information on the promotions, visit its website.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.