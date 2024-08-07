A dream job, but his intense role in NDP 2024 also demands sacrifice

It is not uncommon for spectators and participants alike to be wonderstruck by the grandeur of Singapore's National Day Parade (NDP), especially when it comes to the Parade and Ceremony (P&C) segment, a spectacle that seamlessly blends precision, tradition, and national pride.

For many, a defining image of the event's splendour is the sight of the Parade Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), resplendent in his elegant No. 1 ceremonial dress, striding onto the parade grounds before giving the command for the marching contingents to enter and form up.

As a young soldier, NDP 2024's Parade RSM Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Mohamed Ayub Bin Said Abdul Kader was profoundly impressed and awed by this glamour, which sparked a dream within him — a dream to one day take on this role with the same dignity and pride.

Today, that aspiration has become a reality, marking a full-circle moment in his distinguished military career.

Come Aug 9, MWO Mohamed Ayub — who is also Brigade Sergeant Major, 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade — will join an impressive assembly of more than 2,100 P&C participants at the Padang, including the SAF Colours Party, the Military Tattoo-Combined Band, and 35 contingents comprising:

five Guard of Honour contingents

five contingents from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force, and Singapore Civil Defence Force

one Volunteer Contingent comprising the SAF Volunteer Corps and Home Team Volunteer Network

10 contingents from youth uniformed groups

14 contingents from social and economic groups

The 42-year-old takes a breather from rehearsals to tell us more about the robust training system he is part of, his wife's undying support, and his favourite football team.

When it comes to NDP, you're an old hand! You've been involved in six parades, including NDP 2016 and NDP 2022, when you were a parade trainer, and NDP 2023, when you were the reserve Parade RSM. Is it very different for you this year, or are you like, super chill?

Oh it's definitely very different! It's a lot more intense compared to the other years I was involved in NDP.

Many things hinge on how I prepare for the parade and rehearsals. What unfolds on Aug 9 — whether [the contingents] are able to march into position, or march in unison — depends on how adequately I train the parade participants.

The preparation, the amount of work that's involved is not a one-day job. In fact, it's almost like a "Seven Days Battles" cycle we've had since rehearsals started. So it's very different from the years when I was a trainer or part of the Show segment, but definitely very fulfilling!

Why has it been a dream to be Parade RSM at NDP?

When I was much younger in the force, it was something that looked very glamorous. You watch the Parade RSM march onto the parade grounds on national TV, decked in his No. 1 uniform. It just looked very nice and presentable.

When I become more senior, and I talked to those individuals who had been through that journey, what stood out very strongly to me was the sense of satisfaction that they got on Aug 9.

Being able to train more than 2,000 people from all walks of life, and then getting their acts together to deliver that kind of precision on Aug 9 — that's just remarkable. It really inspired me to one day be the Parade RSM — and thankfully, I've been chosen this year!

Do you have colleagues who were Parade RSMs before, whom you could ask for advice and tips?

Yep, certainly. The good thing is, even before I have to go in search of them, there's a structure that's been established to make sure that these people are already part of the training system. So, for example, I'm guided adequately by all the service SMs and SAF Sergeant Major.

Last year, I was the reserve Parade RSM, so I got to see first-hand how the Parade RSM planned for his rehearsals, how he conducted them, and how he carried himself.

Last year's Parade RSM became Chairman, Parade Support Group this year.

So it is a very good structure that guides the Parade RSMs every year to make sure that they're not on this journey alone. We are always supported by a very experienced and well-trained group of people.

Who was the first person you told when you were assigned this role in NDP?

My wife, Ahneesah! She knew how much this meant to me — how much I value this organisation, how committed I am to this job, and what I aspire towards. She's truly happy for me and excited. The first thing she asked me was: "How many years commitment is this?"

Because she knew this meant that June holidays were out, as parade rehearsals would be ongoing. And, of course, I told my son, Ashar — he's excited to see his dad on TV.

Many of the themes in this year's NDP are about not being alone, and standing together as one. What do these concepts mean to you, not only as a soldier, but also a family man and a Singaporean?

I think it embodies the values of unity, togetherness, and being able to show resilience amid adversity. In the army, we always tell soldiers: a lot of people think that in times of war, you fight against the enemy. But I always tell my boys: it is not the enemy that you are fighting.

It is the people behind you that you are protecting. And that is the reason we bear arms and do what we do. So I guess all these things are encapsulated in this year's theme, "Together, As One United People".

Any tips for future Parade RSMs?

My biggest tip is, really, to enjoy the journey because I can never say, "oh, take it easy, it'll be a piece of cake" because it won't be. It will be intense. It will be draining. It will require a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice. But what I can assure the next Parade RSM is — it will definitely be fulfilling.

Finally, what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

My passion is football. I'm an ardent Liverpool fan! That may receive some flack from other fans. I do have a weekend football team; we've slowed down a little post-Covid, but we meet up occasionally.

Apart from football, I'm quite family-oriented. My job does not give me a lot of time to spend with family. So whatever free time I can get, I spend it with my family and close friends.

This article was first published on Wonderwall.sg.