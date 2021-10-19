The dreamiest winter destinations for quarantine-free travel this December

It feels like Christmas came early in Singapore this month, with news of nine Vaccinated Travel Lanes dropping into our laps. From Oct 19, vaccinated travellers from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States won’t need to quarantine upon arrival in Singapore; from Nov 15 travellers from South Korea can do the same.

In our travel-starved minds, that spells vacation – and just in time for winter too.

This winter might just be the first nearing normalcy since the pandemic hit. In Europe, curbs on social life for the vaccinated have largely been lifted, and many countries have already given the green light for ski resorts to reopen this season.

If you’re fantasising about your year-end getaway, we’ve put together a bucket list of dreamy, lesser-known winter destinations that Singaporeans can now travel to quarantine-free.

The Harz Mountains, Germany

PHOTO: Flickr/Michael Mueller

Where better to celebrate winter than Germany, the land that launched the Christmas tree tradition? And few places feel more magical than the Harz Mountains – with baroque castles and medieval towns nestled in snowy mountains, it’s a winter wonderland straight from a fairytale. Forget popular ski spots like Allgäu – these pristine peaks offer over 500km of cross-country skiing and downhill thrills for all levels.

There’s sledging fun too, with the longest toboggan run in Hahnenklee sprawling at 1,500 metres. Come dusk, soak up the scent of mulled wine and the glow of Christmas markets at Harz’s historic towns.

Québec, Canada

PHOTO: Hôtel de Glace

Ever wanted to live in an ice castle? For over two decades, the jaw-dropping Hôtel de Glace has sprung up in Québec each December, built entirely of snow and ice.

Think crystal-clear stairways leading through towering snow arches, and beds carved from blocks of ice – at the hotel bar, even the glasses for your drinks are made from ice.

Outside your ice castle, more festivities await: the famous Québec Winter Carnival kicks off from late January, with the likes of horse-drawn sleigh rides and over a hundred snow sculptures. Don’t miss out on the Canadian treat of maple taffy, or boiled maple syrup drizzled over snow.

Lyon, France

PHOTO: La Fête des Lumières/Lucien Lung

Lyon is delightful all year round – it is France’s unofficial capital of gastronomy with a whopping 21 Michelin-starred restaurants. And in early December, the city gets especially spectacular with La Fête des Lumières.

This centuries-old event has Catholic roots, with every house lighting windowsill candles for the Virgin Mary as an offering of thanks. Today, the festivities are nothing short of dazzling, with every façade of the city decked in millions of lights. You can expect cutting-edge installations by lighting designers and visual artists, from 3D animations to riverside projections – it’s a glittering street party.

Alba, Italy

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons/Anton Nikiforov

Snow isn’t the only white welcome that the year-end brings in Italy. The Piedmont town of Alba is the fabled land of white truffles, and the season of September to November sees truffle hunting tours kick off.

These tours involve a scenic hike through Alba’s woods, where you can watch truffle hunters and their dogs sniffing out treasure. Needless to say, there’re truffle-infused feasts to be had, alongside the region’s famous cheeses and wines. Perched at the foot of the Alps, the region is a gateway to winter sports too.

Two hours’ drive from Alba, Via Lattea boasts over two hundred slopes and regularly hosts international ski championships.

Deventer, The Netherlands

PHOTO: Dickens Festjin

You’ll find lively light-ups and Christmas markets in many parts of the Netherlands, but only one city does it with theatrical flair: Deventer. This Hanseatic city rings in the season each year with the Charles Dickens festival.

Nearly a thousand characters from his celebrated novels will stroll the streets in full costume from 11 to 21 Dec, from Scrooge and Oliver Twist to posh gents and drunkards. Throw in choirs and orchestras, and stalls selling punch and roasted chestnuts, and you’ve got 19th-century revelry filling the streets with cheer.

Skagen, Denmark

PHOTO: Flickr/Marco Verch

Jumping into the sea in the dead of winter sounds like a recipe for instant regret, but winter swimming is something the Danes swear by. The first winter bathing spot was established in late 19th-century Copenhagen, and fast became a popular wellness tradition – said to boost blood circulation and deliver a happy hit of dopamine.

Test it out for yourself in Denmark’s northernmost town of Skagen, where hundreds of ‘icebreakers’ dive nude into the Baltic Sea for the Winter Swimming Festival every January. Spine-chilling habits aside, the lively town is worth visiting in its own right with its white sand beaches, iconic yellow houses, and celebrated museums.

Gangwon-do, South Korea

PHOTO: Taebaek Snow Festival

Most of South Korea sees snowfall when winter hits, but mountainous Gangwon-do is the coldest part of the country – and thus packed with scenic gems. Wondae-ri Birch Forest, for one, is a nature sanctuary where you can hike through 700,000 towering, snow-topped birch trees.

If you’ve watched Winter Sonata, you’ll likely know the magic of Nami Island too. This half-moon-shaped island is a winter wonderland straight out of a film set, with its winding lanes and romantic campfires. Catched its signature Taebaeksan Snow Festival, where you can munch on street food while strolling around large-scale snow sculptures.

Isle of Skye, Scotland

PHOTO: Flickr

The Isle of Skye is the largest of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides islands, and certainly the most picturesque. A bewitching land of mountainscapes, fairy glens, and ancestral castles, it’s also a lesser-known spot for chasing the aurora borealis in winter months; in particular, the far-flung township of Glendale is often graced by these dancing lights.

That isn’t the end of the isle’s natural wonders either. Take an ice-cold dip in Glendale’s Fairy Pools in Glendale, so dubbed for their crystal-clear waters fed by scenic waterfalls, or check out the Staffin Dinosaur Museum, which offers a collection of dinosaur footprints and fossils.

Almería, Spain

PHOTO: Unsplash/Victor Poblete

If you prefer winter sun over snow, sun-kissed Spain is the destination for you. While resort havens like Costa del Sol get all the attention, the southeastern city of Almería is one of the country’s warmest, driest regions in winter – at a comfy 16°C, it’s basically air-con weather.

Almería is synonymous with fine sand beaches, and with a coastline stretching over 100km, you’ll likely find a tranquil spot no matter how crowded it gets. It’s also the perfect chance to hike Europe’s only desert, the rugged Tabernas Desert – a film set for countless Hollywood westerns.

Colorado, United States

PHOTO: Ouray Ice Park

Come winter, the state of Colorado pretty much transforms into one giant playground. Up for a husky-powered glide through snowy meadows? Vail is renowned for its dog-sledding. Alternatively, you can hop aboard a snowmobile and ascend to 12,500-feet peaks.

If the cold has you down, plunge into the hot springs of famed ski town Keystone under the starry sky (many of them offer spa services on-site).

Besides your usual skiing and ice-skating, thrill-seekers can amp things up with ice-climbing too. The mountain town of Ouray draws thousands of climbers to scale sheer ice faces at its ice park annually.

Vaccinated Travel Lanes: A Recap

To help you plan your quarantine-free vacay, here’s a quick recap of all the checkboxes you need to tick. First off, you must be fully vaccinated to travel via the Vaccinated Travel Lanes. As defined in Singapore, 'fully vaccinated' refers to all vaccines accepted by WHO’s Emergency Use Listing. This includes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Sinovac, and Sinopharm.

Needless to say, you’ll need to show a valid proof of vaccination as well. If you’ve been vaccinated in Singapore, this can be done either through the vaccination status on your TraceTogether app or HealthHub app, or a vaccination certificate issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Health.

To return to Singapore, you’ll need to book a designated VTL flight and take a pre-departure COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours of your flight. Upon arrival, you’ll take another PCR test and self-isolate while waiting for your results (which will likely be ready within 24 hours).

In total, travellers need to undergo only two PCR tests in lieu of a stay-home notice. The testing measures imposed earlier on Day three and Day seven post-arrival no longer apply after Oct 18.

