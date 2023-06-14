Dress to impress: Content creator urges Singaporean men to match their girlfriends' fashion

Let us paint a picture. It's your anniversary dinner and you are dressed to the nines only to see your boyfriend walking into the restaurant all dishevelled, and in shorts to boot.

What would you do? Well, you could take a cue from content creator Chris, who knows a thing or two about men's style.

He took to TikTok to share his thoughts on this sartorial topic.

He and his girlfriend were in a restaurant at Orchard for date night when he saw another couple.

♬ Original Mii Channel Theme - VideoGameOST @thechrisjong now obviously i dress up because i want to look good for myself, but it’s an added bonus when my girlfriend likes how i look because she loves how we look together and it makes me feel happier. if yall couples out there haven’t tried dressing up together, yall should really try it!! #fyp

"The lady was wearing a sundress, her makeup was on point, and she just looked amazing," Chris mentioned. "Now the guy, on the other hand, [was wearing a] football jersey and shorts."

Train of thought

Before sharing his point of view, Chris did mention that some couples might be "perfectly okay with each other's style" or that some men just don't put in any effort into their outfits because "it's just not [their] thing".

Moving along, he shared how his girlfriend would put in the effort to look her best on dates.

From perfecting her winged eyeliner to curling her lashes and hair, Chris mentioned that she spends around 25 minutes getting ready.

So it's only fair that he does the same, Chris explained. "The least I could do is reciprocate that effort," Chris added.

He suggested that it doesn't have to be complicated, just a simple polo tee or buttoned-up shirt with trousers and leather shoes would work.

This not only ensures that you "match the environment [and] match [your girlfriend]", Chris said, but also that you two look good in any date night photo.

And Chris doesn't just talk the talk, he definitely walks the walk.

For instance, in a separate video, Chris showed how he matched his girlfriend's outfit. She wore a neutral-coloured oversized shirt with a grey top underneath and a black A-line skirt.

He went with a grey Benjamin Barker polo tee, pairing it with easy-ankle pants from Uniqlo. To pull the whole look together, he wore a pair of white Onitsuka sneakers.

The ladies approve

His point of view was not lost on netizens. The comments section was filled with netizens concurring with his video.

The ladies praised Chris for speaking out on the subject matter.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thechrisjong

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thechrisjong

Even the men agreed with Chris' sentiment.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thechrisjong

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thechrisjong

One user thanked Chris for the video and went so far as to say it's a "public service announcement".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thechrisjong

On the flip side, some netizens didn't agree with him, with one user mentioning that comfort comes first.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thechrisjong

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/thechrisjong

READ ALSO: Prawn capital? Ayden Sng shares why some Singaporean men are dubbed 'prawns' by foreigners

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.