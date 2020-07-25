Dresses you can wear repeatedly without anyone realising

You know how us girls can have an overflowing wardrobe and still feel like we’ve got nothing to wear? And then we end up sticking to the same few staples anyway even after multiple shopping sprees?

There’s no shame in that — not when your wardrobe staples are kick ass and can be worn over and over without looking boring!

That’s why we’ve scoured the net for more dresses you can wear repeatedly because 1) you can save money, and 2) you can save the environment by reducing waste.

1. Zara voluminous satin-effect dress, $69.90

PHOTO: Zara

Slip dresses are one of the most beautiful staples to stock up on. They’re so simple, making them completely versatile.

You can literally wear a slip dress and sun hat to the beach one day, and then wear it with heels to a formal dinner days later, and no one would even be able to tell at first glance that you wore the same dress to two totally different events.

2. Mango pleated dress, $55.90

Ah, the LBD; it’s one of the easiest dresses to wear. Much like a chameleon, the Little Black Dress can easily be styled in countless different ways to suit whatever occasion it is. You can literally wear this dress a couple of times per week, each time with different accessories, and no one would even realise it’s being worn on repeat. 3. Love & Bravery Skyla denim overall dress, $42 PHOTO: Love & Bravery PHOTO: Love & Bravery There are a variety of ways you can style this dress so that it won’t look like it’s being overused. The simplest would be to wear a basic black or white bandeau inside, and the most outrageous would be to pair it with loud, patterned tops and accessorising with colourful hats and bags. These two looks are so different that your friends aren’t going to realise you reused the same dress to create them both. 4. The Editor’s Market Hayden collared dress, $45 Such a neutral colour is going to easily fly under the radar — which means that even if you wear this dress often no one is going to notice. All you have to do is keep footwear and accessories as neutral so that your outfit won’t stand out too much, and maybe once in a while you can also pair it with chunky necklaces for a slightly different look. 5. Zara halter neck dress, $45.90 This is a casual dress you can easily wear over and over again. It’ll look gorgeous underneath a dark denim jacket and paired with high tops, or you can wear it with a bright, patterned headband and dangling earrings for a more bohemian look. Those are just two of the many ways you can make this dress look charming without your outfit ever looking the same. 6. Monki button-up shirt dress, $48.62 Shirt dresses can be worn as is or unbuttoned as outerwear, giving them twice as much mileage as your usual dresses. Although a printed one may be more recognisable than a plain dress, if it’s styled in a different manner each time, your overall look won’t ever seem repeated. 7. Mango belt denim dress, $89.90 Denim dresses are the ultimate go-to option when you’re short on time and need to put together a casual outfit stat. You can simply wear it as it is or with a pair of jeans for a chic-looking Canadian suit. You can alternate between the two looks so no one really realises you’re rewearing the same denim dress. PHOTO: The Editor's Market PHOTO: The Editor's Market

PHOTO: Mango