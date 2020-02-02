The Drinkmaker is your new personal bartender at home

Gone are the days of imprecise pours, lukewarm mixes and "Wait, did you say 'margarita' or 'martini'?" Backed by Anheuser-Busch and Keurig Dr Pepper, The Drinkmaker by Drinkworks has reconceptualised the idea of a home bar.

Pods containing hyper-concentrated barrel strength spirits, a precision CO2 (carbon dioxide) carbonation system and quick cooling KOLD technology combine to make cocktails a la minute hassle-free with a single button press, effectively relieving the pressures of hosting and allowing you to focus on what really matters — your guests.

Whether you're partial to a Cosmopolitan, sangria, or even name brands Stella Artois Cidre, the Drinkmaker has got you covered with their ever-growing library of Drinkworks Pods (23 and counting).

The best part?

You'll never have to worry about getting cream for that one friend who insists on drinking a White Russian.

Every pod contains premium spirits - stored in liquid form, no powder here - infused with real juices and all-natural ingredients.

To ensure a quality cocktail, Drinkworks recommends refrigerating your Pods (especially relevant in Singapore). Drinkmaker Pods are also fully recyclable, proving that sometimes you can enjoy a cocktail guilt-free.

The Drinkmaker comes with an app — available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store — that allows you to monitor the remaining CO2 levels and the temperature of water in your Drinkmaker via Bluetooth. You can also order additional pods and accessories through the app.

Just one thing: you do relinquish the cachet of mixing your drinks.

A selection of some of the pods available. PHOTO: Drinkworks

Nothing really beats the flair of crushing limes with a mortar and pestle, before mixing your precisely measured cocktail in the shaker for the amusement of those present.

But for those not adroit in the art of mixology, The Drinkmaker does the hard work for you and ensures that you (and your guests) get perfectly cold cocktails — every single time.

This article was first published in The Peak.