The Drinkmaker is your new personal bartender at home

PHOTO: Drinkworks
Alvin Lim
The Peak

Gone are the days of imprecise pours, lukewarm mixes and "Wait, did you say 'margarita' or 'martini'?" Backed by Anheuser-Busch and Keurig Dr Pepper, The Drinkmaker by Drinkworks has reconceptualised the idea of a home bar.

Pods containing hyper-concentrated barrel strength spirits, a precision CO2 (carbon dioxide) carbonation system and quick cooling KOLD technology combine to make cocktails a la minute hassle-free with a single button press, effectively relieving the pressures of hosting and allowing you to focus on what really matters — your guests.

Whether you're partial to a Cosmopolitan, sangria, or even name brands Stella Artois Cidre, the Drinkmaker has got you covered with their ever-growing library of Drinkworks Pods (23 and counting).

The best part?

You'll never have to worry about getting cream for that one friend who insists on drinking a White Russian.

Every pod contains premium spirits - stored in liquid form, no powder here - infused with real juices and all-natural ingredients.

To ensure a quality cocktail, Drinkworks recommends refrigerating your Pods (especially relevant in Singapore). Drinkmaker Pods are also fully recyclable, proving that sometimes you can enjoy a cocktail guilt-free.

The Drinkmaker comes with an app — available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store — that allows you to monitor the remaining CO2 levels and the temperature of water in your Drinkmaker via Bluetooth. You can also order additional pods and accessories through the app.

Just one thing: you do relinquish the cachet of mixing your drinks.

A selection of some of the pods available. PHOTO: Drinkworks

Nothing really beats the flair of crushing limes with a mortar and pestle, before mixing your precisely measured cocktail in the shaker for the amusement of those present.

But for those not adroit in the art of mixology, The Drinkmaker does the hard work for you and ensures that you (and your guests) get perfectly cold cocktails — every single time.

Find out more about the Drinkmaker here.

This article was first published in The Peak

More about
Lifestyle Kitchens

TRENDING

Want to rid your home of lizards? Here are some easy tips from a new mum!
Want to rid your home of lizards? Here are some easy tips from a new mum!
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been
Wuhan virus: No need to avoid places where people suspected or confirmed to have virus have been
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Gossip mill: Former addict Mark Lee bans gambling at home - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Former addict Mark Lee bans gambling at home - and other entertainment news this week
Deadly bird flu outbreak among chickens in China, near coronavirus epicentre
Deadly bird flu outbreak among chickens in China, near coronavirus epicentre
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES