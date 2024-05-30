Driving to Malaysia? Here's how to apply for VEP and RFID tag

SINGAPORE — From Oct 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore must have a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) or risk being barred from entering the country, Malaysia's Transport Ministry announced on May 28.

The VEP, which comes with a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag, is meant as an "identity card" for your vehicle when you drive in Malaysia.

The tag will allow you to pay for the RM20 (S$5.75) road charge when you enter Johor via both checkpoints, as well as the toll fees on Malaysia's expressways using the designated RFID lanes.

Here's a closer look at the VEP requirements.

1. Do I need a VEP?

If you drive a Singapore-registered private car, you will need to apply for a VEP and get the RFID tag by Oct 1.

If you cannot get your car fitted with the RFID tag in time, you can still enter Johor after Oct 1, but you need to show Malaysia's officers the confirmation slip from your VEP application.

If you drive a motorcycle, commercial vehicle or government vehicle, you still need a VEP, but the RFID tag will be rolled out only later.

2. What documents do I need for the application?

You should have your NRIC, passport, vehicle's road tax, insurance, model and Certificate of Entitlement (COE) details ready.

You can also retrieve your vehicle log card (as a PDF file) from the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website.

3. Do I need a Touch N' Go e-wallet for the application?

Yes, you can download the Touch N' Go app before applying for the VEP. The e-wallet can be linked to your VEP-RFID tag for payments on the road.

4. How do I apply for the VEP?

You can go to vep.jpj.gov.my to register for an account.

After you authenticate your account by e-mail, you can log in to the portal to upload your vehicle log card, or manually fill in the information, including your vehicle's model, COE and chassis numbers.

A representative can apply on your behalf.

After the information is verified and the application is approved, you will receive a confirmation e-mail.

Past applicants told ST they waited for days or weeks for the confirmation e-mail.

Applicants can monitor the status of their application at vepams.jpj.gov.my

5. How can I get the VEP-RFID tag?

You can opt for self-collection in Johor. Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ) will inform you via e-mail about when, where and how to pick up your tag.

You can also choose home delivery. The tag will be delivered to an address of your choice in Singapore or Malaysia.

The processing fee for the tag is RM10 (S$2.85).

Past applicants told ST that they also had to pay a service fee of RM29.50, and a postage fee of around RM15 if opting for delivery to Singapore. Sales and services tax also applies.

6. How do I install the tag on my car?

For the installation of the tag, you can request the help of a JPJ officer, or just do it yourself.

First, select a flat surface on the car and make sure it is dry and clean. This surface should be at least 5cm away from any part of the car's metal frame.

JPJ officers typically recommend that the tag be pasted on the car's left headlamp on the passenger's side, although some drivers have opted for the left side of their car's windscreen.

After pasting the tag on the chosen spot, a picture of the fitted tag together with the car's licence plate should be taken and uploaded to vepams.jpj.gov.my

You will be notified by e-mail once the tag is activated.

Take note: Do not remove the tag after it is pasted or you may damage it.

7. Is the VEP-RFID tag the same as the Touch N' Go RFID tag?

Some visitors to Malaysia might have previously obtained a Touch N' Go RFID tag, which can also be used to pay for toll fees on the expressways.

But the Touch N' Go tag does not help the JPJ regulate foreign vehicles in Malaysia, so you still need to get the VEP-RFID tag to freely enter and exit Malaysia after Oct 1.

8. I applied for the VEP a few years ago but have not received the tag. What should I do?

You can try logging in to the portal again to update your information.

Once your details are verified, you will be directed to make payment and choose the collection method for your tag.

If you face difficulties logging in or have forgotten the e-mail address used for your previous registration, contact JPJ at aduanvep@jpj.gov.my or +603 7941 2888 for assistance.

9. I had the tag installed previously. Do I have to reapply for a new tag?

No, tags issued before the May 28 announcement are still valid if they have not expired. The tags last for five years from the date of activation.

You can check your tag's validity on the VEP portal. A reminder e-mail will be sent to you six months before the tag expires.

10. I am driving a used car that comes with the previous owner's tag. Is this ok?

No, the VEP-RFID tag is no longer valid when the vehicle's ownership is transferred to another individual or company, according to JPJ.

The onus is on the previous owner to deregister his or her car on the JPJ website, or face fines or punishment for road transport offences committed by the new owner.

The new owner is responsible for obtaining a new VEP-RFID tag.

If the previous owner is uncontactable, the new owner can contact JPJ with supporting documents for assistance at aduanvep@jpj.gov.my

11. I am buying a new car. Can I transfer my tag to the new car?

No, the tag is unique to each vehicle and not transferrable.

12. If my VEP tag is damaged or stolen, what should I do?

You are required to update the status of your tag on the VEP registration portal.

You will need to submit a police report to the JPJ when collecting a new tag, and pay an additional administration fee.

13. A few false starts in the past has led to some scepticism over the VEP system. How can drivers who applied for the tag be sure it will be enforced this time?

The VEP enforcement was halted in 2019 and 2020, over a mixture of technical issues that affected the availability of tag installation vendors, as well as a low number of Singapore vehicles installing the tag.

JPJ records in 2020 showed around 230,000 vehicles were registered for the VEP, but only 60,000 of them had the RFID tags installed.

"Since 2019, there have been many improvements to the VEP system to enhance the user's experience and enforcement efficiency," said Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke on May 29.

"Hence, Malaysia's Ministry of Transport is determined to enforce VEP by Oct 1, 2024."

