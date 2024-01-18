Drop it like it's hot: Dance your way to try Eggslut's new chicken sandwich for free

Think you could throw some killer shapes on the dancefloor? Now you’ve got a chance to flex your dance moves and redeem a free burger.

On Jan 17, Eggslut, known for its sumptuous egg dishes, took to Instagram to announce a giveaway for the newest item on its menu — the Soy Chic.

It features a piece of soy-glazed fried chicken, overseasy egg, cheese and coleslaw sandwiched between two brioche buns.

To participate in the dance-off, all you have to do is record yourself dancing outside one of Eggslut’s branches using the rubber chicken filter. Then upload it on your Instagram account, tagging Eggslut’s Instagram handle in the clip.

But not to worry, this isn't an actual competition.

The post states that everyone who participates in the challenge will receive a voucher to try the new Eggslut chicken sandwich.

Address: 6 Scotts Rod, Scotts Square, #01-12, Singapore 228209, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City, #01-604, Singapore 038983

