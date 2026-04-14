Drukair expands Singapore to Bhutan flights, strengthening access to Paro

Travellers eyeing Bhutan will soon have more flexibility getting there. Drukair, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan, is increasing its flight frequency between Singapore and Paro from two to three times weekly, with the expanded schedule taking effect from May 16 2026.

The move reflects a quiet but steady shift in how Bhutan is opening up carefully, and on its own terms. Rather than scaling up mass arrivals, the additional service offers more options across the week, giving travellers room to plan itineraries that align with the country's pace.

A more flexible gateway to Bhutan

Under the revised schedule, flights from Singapore to Paro will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with return services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

In the interim period leading up to the launch, Drukair will run a slightly adjusted schedule in April, adding a Wednesday departure from Singapore.

For a destination like Bhutan where altitude, terrain, and cultural rhythms shape the travel experience, this added frequency matters. It allows visitors to pace their journeys more thoughtfully, whether that means building in time for acclimatisation or aligning with local festivals.

Singapore's role as a regional hub

Singapore continues to position itself as a key transit point for Bhutan-bound travellers, particularly from long-haul markets. The expanded schedule is designed with these routes in mind, improving connections for visitors from Australia and North America, where interest in Bhutan has been growing.

For the Bhutanese diaspora in Australia, as well as international travellers moving through Changi Airport, the additional flight reduces friction in what is still a relatively niche journey.

Travel that moves at a different pace

Bhutan's tourism model often described as "high value, low volume", leans towards slower, more intentional travel. More frequent flights don't change that ethos; if anything, they support it.

With added flexibility, travellers can better structure trips around the country's cultural calendar, including its tshechus (religious festivals), which follow lunar dates and draw visitors for their ritual dances and community gatherings.

There's also a practical side: spreading arrivals across more days helps avoid bottlenecks without increasing overall visitor pressure at any one time.

Beyond commercial flights

Alongside the expanded schedule, Drukair is also widening its aviation offerings. This includes private jet charters via the Pilatus PC-24, capable of landing in more remote areas, and an expanded helicopter fleet used for scenic flights, transfers, and emergency services.

These additions point to a broader shift in how Bhutan is thinking about access in terms of experience and reach.

For a destination that has long prioritised balance over scale, the extra weekly flight is a measured step. One that makes Bhutan slightly easier to reach, without losing sight of what makes it distinct.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.