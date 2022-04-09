Dubai Miracle Garden: How to visit Dubai's magnificent flower garden

Nestled away in Al Barsha South, the Dubai Miracle Garden is one of the largest flower gardens in the world. More than 150 million flower bulbs are planted here in full bloom and spread over 72,000-sqm. The Miracle Garden provides a unique and unforgettable experience for everyone.

If you’re planning on visiting the Dubai Miracle Garden, here is everything you need to know about the location, timing and entry fee.

Dubai Miracle Garden overview

The Dubai Miracle Garden is probably the most famous garden in the UAE. The mesmerising garden thrives in its grandeur in Dubai’s most extreme desert climate and is thus called the Miracle Garden.

The premises encompass a variety of prominent floral themes and sculptures. The flowers on display in the garden include Petunias, Geraniums, Marigolds, Sunflowers and plenty more botanic flower arrangements and designs. Petunia flowers comprise 90 per cent of the floral themes in the garden because of their uncanny ability to survive the harshest desert climate in Dubai.

Dubai Miracle Garden timings

Dubai Miracle Garden has been re-opened for its 10th season since Nov 1, 2021 and will continue to remain open to visitors until the end of April 2022. The daily timings are as follows:

9.00 AM – 9.00 PM on Weekdays

9.00 AM – 11.00 PM on Saturday and Sunday

Dubai Miracle Garden tickets

Tickets to the Dubai Miracle Garden can be purchased online at the following prices:

Visitors who are 12 and above: AED 55

Children between three – 12 years: AED 40

Children below three years of age and people of determination are allowed free entry.

To avoid crowding at the ticket counter, visitors to the Dubai Miracle Garden are advised to book their entry tickets online. Tickets will be open-dated which means you can visit the venue at any time during operational hours and on any date within a certain period (which will be mentioned on your ticket). Tickets with transfers are valid only for the date and time selected while purchasing.

You can find the best Miracle Garden combos, discounts and cashback offers here.

Things to do at Dubai Miracle Garden

The best time to visit is anytime from November to May. After May, the Miracle Garden is then up for its seasonal renovation period. Here are some of the major attractions and things you can do:

Heart tunnel

The heart passage is a tunnel of spectacular floral hearts with colourful and fragrant flowers. Stroll through this mesmerizing tunnel and enjoy the beauty of the heart passage, which is also popular among couples, especially on Valentine’s Day.

Emirates A380

The floral replica of Emirates’ largest aircraft at Miracle Garden Dubai is something you should not miss. The Emirates A380 replica plane is enveloped in 500,000 fresh flowers and plants, which the Guinness World Records also recognizes as the largest floral design in the world.

Floral clock

The gigantic clock is 15-metre wide and consists of plants and flowers whose designs change according to the season.

Big teddy bear

The Big Teddy bear is another major attraction at the Miracle Garden Dubai. The 12-metre giant teddy bear is also made of fresh plants and flowers and holds a massive heart spreading the message of harmony, peace, and love.

Smurfs village

The Smurfs village is the newest addition to the Dubai Miracle Garden. Based on the well-acclaimed movie and television franchise – The Smurfs, who are tiny blue creatures living in mushroom houses in a village hidden in the forest.

A forest of mushroom houses and blue creatures are displayed across the landscape arrangements depicting the Smurf Village. In addition to this Smurf Village, there is also the Smurf Activity Area and Smurf Topiaries to transport visitors to the world of the Smurfs. Visitors can also enjoy some of the most spectacular shows as the evening sets in.

Other attractions

While these are some of the major attractions at the Miracle Garden Dubai, you can also explore other places such as the Trampoline Park, the Lake Park, the Floral Castle or the majestic Amphitheatre, where you can watch live performances and theatrical shows.

You can also visit the Dubai Butterfly Garden, located adjacent to the Miracle Garden. This garden is a butterfly sanctuary home to over 15,000 beautiful butterflies from 50 different species.

Dubai Miracle Garden location and how to get there

Dubai Miracle Garden is located at Al Barsha, South 3, in the heart of Dubailand, Dubai.

You can visit Miracle Garden by taking the Dubai Metro and stopping at the MOE (Mall of the Emirates metro station). RTA Buses are also available to this location for five AED per trip. You can also opt for taxis if public transportation is not convenient for you. There are also plenty of parking options for those with their own vehicles.

Dubai Miracle Garden rules

Like most recreational facilities in the UAE, the Dubai Miracle Garden also has its own rules to ensure visitors have a great experience. Here are a few instructions visitors will need to follow while visiting the park:

Tickets are valid for one-time entry.

Professional cameras or drones are not allowed inside the garden.

Flower picking in the garden is strictly prohibited.

Cars, balls, scooters, bicycles, hoverboards and pets are not allowed.

Outside food and beverages items are allowed.

Use of the designated litter bins to dispose of trash is necessary.

Entry into restricted areas is prohibited.

Prior approval for professional shoots for engagements, weddings, TV ads and other events is required from the management office.

Every new season of Dubai Miracle Garden offers a creative change for visitors to experience new themes, designs and a splendid ambience at the Dubai Miracle Garden!

