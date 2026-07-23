Play with ducks while sipping on matcha lattes at this new cafe in JB

Here's a new cafe you might want to add to your Johor Bahru itinerary.

Dudu Duck Pet Cafe, located at Tasek Central JB, about a 20-minute drive from the JB Checkpoint, opened on Tuesday (July 21).

Unlike your usual cafe offering, Dudu is a pet cafe featuring ducks. Akin to those where guests can interact with cats and dogs, this place instead allows you to play with cute, fluffy ducks.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the cafe shared that it currently has four white ducks, named Dudu (thus the cafe's name), Butter, Mochi and Boba.

They will be bringing in another four ducks in August.

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Guests are invited to play with the ducks and snap Instagram-worthy photos with them.

Visitors are also free to enjoy something from the cafe's extensive menu while interacting with the adorable birds.

Menu items include light bites such as Mentaiko Fries (RM26; S$8), Korean Fried Chicken (RM24) and Japanese Chicken Gyoza (RM18).

There are also several sweet and savoury croissant options like the French Butter Croissant (RM10), Smoked Salmon Cream Croissant (RM24) and Salted Egg Lava Croissant (RM16).

If you're feeling hungry, there are mains too, including the Signature Chicken Burger (RM28), Chicken Pomodoro Pasta (RM24) and Japanese Chicken Katsu Curry Rice (RM24).

For a sweet treat, try the Dudu Mango Pudding (RM18), which features an adorable duck-shaped pudding that jiggles when you shake it. There is also Tiramisu (RM23) and Burnt Cheese Cake (RM18).

Drinks wise, the cafe's signatures include the Mango Yakult (RM20), Dudu Latte (RM18), and Dudu Chocolate Frappe (RM24). All come with an edible Dudu Duck pastry.

Classic cafe offerings such as matcha lattes and espressos are also available.

Address: Lot L1-078, Tasek Central Mall, 2, Jalan Pendekar 16, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, 81300 Skudai, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Malaysia

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com