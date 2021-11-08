This durian cafe has a free-flow buffet starting from $38, features Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO and Sweetie durians

If you love the king of fruits, mark your calendars because durian specialist DurianBB is having a special all-you-can-eat buffet promotion.

You can choose from two different buffet options.

Option one ($38) allows you to enjoy a tasting platter with Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO, Sweetie and two other selected cultivars depending on availability. You'll also get to gorge yourself silly with free-flowTan Sri XO and Sweetie durians.

PHOTO: DurianBB

With the second option, you'll get to enjoy a tasting platter with Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO, Sweetie and two other cultivars depending on availability. You also can enjoy free-flow Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO and Sweetie durians.

PHOTO: DurianBB

The event will run from Nov 13 to 28 and there will be three sessions per day, at 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.

To book yourself a session, head over to DurianBB's website. And don't waste any time — at the time of writing, the next available slot is on Nov 25.

Deal ends: Nov 28

Address: 462 Crawford Lane, #01-65, Singapore 190462

