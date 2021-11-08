This durian cafe has a free-flow buffet starting from $38, features Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO and Sweetie durians

If you love the king of fruits, mark your calendars because durian specialist DurianBB is having a special all-you-can-eat buffet promotion.
You can choose from two different buffet options.
Option one ($38) allows you to enjoy a tasting platter with Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO, Sweetie and two other selected cultivars depending on availability. You'll also get to gorge yourself silly with free-flowTan Sri XO and Sweetie durians.
With the second option, you'll get to enjoy a tasting platter with Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO, Sweetie and two other cultivars depending on availability. You also can enjoy free-flow Mao Shan Wang, Tan Sri XO and Sweetie durians.
The event will run from Nov 13 to 28 and there will be three sessions per day, at 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.
To book yourself a session, head over to DurianBB's website. And don't waste any time — at the time of writing, the next available slot is on Nov 25.
Deal ends: Nov 28
Address: 462 Crawford Lane, #01-65, Singapore 190462
