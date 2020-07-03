Durian delivery Singapore price guide 2020

We all wish the pandemic would be over, but one effect of Covid-19 is that more and more shops are offering delivery — including durian shops!

We can’t all head to popular places such as Ah Seng Durian or Combat Durian to snag good deals so now you don’t have to worry about the durian ban on public transport if you want to enjoy it at home. Ordering online also means you don’t have to waste time bargaining or worry about getting ripped off.

The world of durian sales is an extremely dynamic one, with prices and varieties changing from day to day depending on demand, supply and season. Many sellers also sell only until their stock is exhausted for the day. So it’s a good idea to check the seller’s Facebook page, if any, for live updates.

Durian season is typically from June to Aug, so you have a few months to eat your fill.

While we can’t list all the durian places out there, we’ve rounded up some popular places that provide delivery. Read on for some durian places to order from.

15 durian delivery services in Singapore for your durian cravings

99 Old Trees

46 Owen Road #01-277 Singapore 210046

99oldtrees.com

This shop is experiencing such a surge in orders that they stay open only until they have exhausted their stock for the day.

To enjoy same-day delivery ($4.90), place your order by 3pm. At 3pm, they update their website and start taking orders for delivery the next day. There’s no minimum order, and you can also choose to pick up your order at their shop between 7pm – 10pm.

They’ve got:

Mao Shan Wang

Chilled Fresh Mao Shan Wang

D13

XO D24

Frozen Mao Shan Wang

Prices range from about $36 to $62 for one box containing about 700g of fresh durian flesh. They’ve also got 100 per cent pure MSW and D24 durian pulp for dessert-making, and a selection of desserts such as MSW ice cream and durian mousse under the brand Stinky’s.

Durian Empire

168 Punggol Field Punggol Plaza B1 Atrium Singapore 820168

durianempire.sg

facebook.com/durianempiresg

Durian Empire sells their unhusked durians in vacuum-sealed boxes of 500g. Right now, they’re selling Mao Shan Wang durians at the price of $42 per box.

They post daily promos and other durian varieties on Facebook, so checking their page is vital to getting a good price. For instance, today they’ve got a 3-box self-collect promo at $70, and a 4-box promo with free delivery for orders $95 and above.

To place an order, click the “Book Now” button on their Facebook page.

Richstar Durian

46 Sims Place #01-191 Sims Vista Singapore 380046

richstardurian.com.sg

facebook.com/Rich-star-Durian-268175110565151

This very prosperously named durian shop offers fresh, de-husked, premium durians. Their minimum order is $60. They offer 1-for-1 exchange for bad durians, and you can also opt to pick up your order at their shop between 10am to 10pm.

Place orders (9220 1177) or check the latest discounts and stock updates on their Facebook page.

Their selection includes:

Pahang Raub Highland Black Gold

Pahang Raub Premium Mao San Wang

D13

Jin Feng

Pahang DXO

They charge about $19 to $36 for 400g, or $35 to $70 for 800g. Their cheapest varieties Black Pearl and D24 are currently sold out, but check back as new stock gets delivered often.

They’re currently offering promotional 5kg and 10+1kg bundles on Pahang Raub Highland Black Gold and Pahang Raub Premium Mao San Wang.

Durian Express Delivery

durianexpressdelivery.com

facebook.com/Durianexpressdelivery

This online store offers same-day, 60-minute delivery for impromptu durian parties. Prices range from about $16 to $26 per kilo.

The selection includes:

Black Gold

Mao Shan Wang / Musang King

Mao Shan Wang (MSW) Old Tree

XO

Vacuum Frozen Packed Durian

Durian puree

The following are sold out at the time of writing: D13, D101, Jin Feng Golden Phoenix, Black Thorn and Black Pearl. But check their facebook page where they do daily updates.

They frequently refresh their stock, so give them a call (8116 8890) if you’re waiting for a particular variety to come in.

Durian Delivery Singapore

duriandelivery.com.sg

facebook.com/duriandeliverysg

With no minimum order and delivery within 60 minutes from 10am to to 2am, this is your go-to durian seller if you are placing a late night order. They guarantee that they will replace bad durians for free.

Their freshly-plucked, de-husked durians include:

Pahang Signature Black Gold

Pahang Old Tree MSW

Mao Shan Wang / Musang King

Golden Phoenix

XO D24

Prices range from about $16 to $24 per kilo for different varieties. For budding home chefs, they’ve got durian puree, as well as freshly baked pure Mao Shan Wang durian puffs.

The Durian Story

Blk 151 Serangoon North Ave 2 #01-11 Singapore 550151

thedurianstory.com.sg

facebook.com/thedurianstory

Durian Story’s website indicates that all durians are sold out, but they are actually accepting orders via WhatsApp or phone at 8797 6699. When you contact them, they will let you know what durians are available as well as the earliest delivery slot.

At the moment, they have the following:

Mao Shan Wang

Wang Zong Wang

Butter

Black Gold

XO D24

Red Prawn

These are currently priced at from $12 to $26 per kg.

Good Durian

Blk 453 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 #01-1805 Singapore 560453

facebook.com/GoodMaoShanWang

This shop sells durians on their Facebook page, which offers daily updates on stock arrival times and the day’s prices. Durians usually arrive in the late afternoon or early evening and are often sold out in a matter of hours. To order, WhatsApp them at 9226 3109.

At the time of writing, they’ve got the following:

Pahang Grade A MSW

Pahang Grade AB MSW

Pahang Grade B MSW

Prices range from $16 to $23 per kg.

Durian King SG

duriankingsg.com

facebook.com/FreshDurianTree

Durian King sells a range of fresh and frozen durians as well as other durian snacks.

Their range of durians includes:

Johor Old Tree D13 frozen durian

Pahang Musang King Fresh Durian (only available on Sunday)

Premium Muar D101 Frozen Vacuum Durian

Premium Pahang Musang King Frozen Vacuum Durian

Musang King Super Bundle Promo – $88 for 3 x 400g of MSW frozen durians and 1 pack of MSW mochi

Prices range from $19 to $38 for 400g.

They also have durian-flavoured treats such as:

Premium D24 fried durian ball

Premium Musang King durian mochi

Premium Musang King pure durian ice cream

WTF Durian

216 Syed Alwi Road Singapore 207749

facebook.com/wtfdurian

WTF stands for Wow That’s Fresh, in case you were wondering. They accept orders via WhatsApp at 8821 6216, and the minimum order is 2kg.

Check their Facebook page for their latest selection and prices. At the time of writing, they were selling freshly dehusked Mao Shan Wang / Musang King for $23/kg or $21.50/kg for orders over 12kg.

They’ve also got bundle deals, currently $138 for 6kg/3 boxes and $258 for 12kg/6 boxes.

Durian Era

183 Toa Payoh Central #01-256 Singapore 310183

facebook.com/183.Toa.Payoh.Central

This durian seller publishes their current selection on Facebook and accepts orders via WhatsApp or phone at 9743 4444. They adjust their prices depending on demand, so you’ll want to check their page before placing an order.

Their first batch of durians usually arrives at about 1:30 to 2pm daily and the second at around 6pm, so you’ll want to check which durians are arriving at what time and place your order soon after to avoid disappointment.

Here’s what was available at the time of writing:

Mao Shan Wang MSW Grade A

Mao Shan Wang MSW Grade B

Golden Phoenix Jin Feng

Black Pearl

Red Prawn

D24 XO

D24

Prices range from about $10 to $23 per kilo.

227 Katong Durian

227 East Coast Rd Singapore 428924

227katongdurians.com

Their minimum order is $30 (excluding delivery fee) and there is also a minimum weight of 2kg per durian type. For same day delivery, you must place your order by 7pm.

Their range includes:

D13

Golden Phoenix

Green Bamboo

Hu Lu Wang

MSW Old Tree

Mao San Wang

Red Prawn

XO D24

The price range is about $10 to $23 per kg. They also have Black Pearl, Black Thorn, D1, D101, but these are currently not in season.

For more variety, they also offer fruit delivery with a wide selection from many countries such as Australia white peaches, California cherries, Golden Korea pears, Malaysia dragon fruits and Taiwan pineapples.

Melvin’s Durian

Blk 77 circuit road #01-468 370077 Singapore

facebook.com/Melvinsdurian

This isn’t really an online shop, it’s just a guy who sells durians online. Melvin makes announcements about his durian stock and latest promos on Facebook, so follow him for day-to-day updates as prices and stock change often.

He accepts payment through PayNow and PayLah and also takes orders via phone at 8869 0781.

At the time of writing, he’s selling:

Tupai King

Black Gold

WZW

MSW

Jin Feng

D100

Tekka

Sultan King

Red Prawn

XOD24

Prices range from about $12 to $30kg, and he also has 6kg and 12kg bundles.

Four Seasons Durians

fourseasonsdurians.com

This shop sells durian cakes rather than actual durians, but they’re so good that we decided we had to include them on this list. They sometimes offer same-day delivery on a case-by-base basis. Otherwise, you’ll need to give them at least 2 working days to fulfil your order.

Their classic durian cake can be filled with either premium durian or Mao Shan Wang and costs anywhere from $58 to $468 for a mega 3kg cake for up to 26 people.

Other options include 3D Mao Shan Wang Cake which is shaped to look like an actual durian, Charcoal Rosette Durian Cake, Premium Durian Fudge Cake and Premium Durian Swiss Roll, as well as various pastries and desserts.

Top Durian Station

Blk 372 Bukit Batok St 31 #01-350 Singapore 650372

opdurian.oddle.me/en_SG

facebook.com/Topdurianstation

Top Durian Station sells durians on their website as well as through Whatsapp at 8427 8988. Their minimum order for deliveries through their website is $60.

You select a date and time slot on their website, and same-day delivery might be available if you place your order earlier in the day while stock and slots are still available.

The available types and prices change from day to day, so you’ll have to follow their page for updates. They also have last minute promotions at the end of the day so look out for those if you want to get better value for your money.

At the moment, they have the following varieties:

Pahang Black Gold

Pahang King of Kings

Pahang MSW

Golden Phoenix Jin Feng

XXO24

Red Prawn

Susu

Old Tree

A13

Gang Hai

Prices range from about $13 to $25 per kilo, and they also have bundles of 10kg and 14kg. If you are looking for some other tropical fruits to complement your durians, they also sell Thai and Malaysian coconuts.

Use the promo code DISCOUNT10 to get $10 off with a minimum purchase of $130.

Golden Moments

71A Geylang Road The Honest Project Singapore 389194

goldenmoments.sg

facebook.com/GoldenMomentsSG

Golden Moments’ website looks like a gentleman’s club’s, but hey, they deliver on the same day within 3 hours of placing your order. They sell one type of durian, Pahang Hill-Top Premium Mao Shan Wang Packed Durian ($38.80/350g dehusked = 1.4kg with husk, $114.80/pack of 3).

But it’s their range of durian treats that really stands out. The selection includes a sleek looking signature galaxy Mao Shan Wang durian cake, Mao Shan Wang durian puffs and chocolate, vanilla Mao Shan Wang durian choux, premium durian French crepes and premium Hokkaido durian cheesecake.

