This durian masterclass not only makes you an expert, but also offers free-flow Mao Shan Wang

Durian aka the King of Fruits - you either hate it or love it. There's no in between. But if you happen to be a fan of durians, take your passion to the next level with this durian 101 course.

Suited for amateurs and experts alike, durian specialist 99 Old Trees Durian has launched a Durian Confidence Course (DCC).

In a TikTok video posted yesterday (June 18), local content creator Deenise Glitz shared her experience undergoing the DCC.

The 33-second video showcased all the things you can expect at the course.

As the name suggests, the course aims to school you on all things durians.

Deenise managed to learn to identify the different types of durians, including the famed Mao Shan Wang (MSW).

She also got hands-on experience in learning how to cut the pungent fruit "like a pro".

It's a durian course after all, so expect to savour the fruit to your heart's content.

And that is precisely what Deenise did, digging into unlimited servings of MSW as part of the masterclass.

Though, that's not all. She also managed to try a total of six different durian varieties, including Red Prawn, D13, XO.

And to stave off all that heatiness from the fruit, Deenise recommended helping yourself to the included beverages of cooling water or coconut juice.

Upon completion of the course, she walked away with a CID (Certified-in-durian) T-shirt, and a durian-flavoured swiss roll.

In addition, Deenise pointed out a rather interesting portion of the course in the video. Two words: Durian scam.

99 Old Trees Durian has a durian anti-scam hotline (9822 2495) for customers who are unsure whether they are being overcharged or if they are unclear about the quality of their durians.

All you have to do is take a picture of the durian in question and send it to the aforementioned mobile number via WhatsApp to get it verified by durian experts.

In the comments section, netizens were shocked that durian scams were a thing.

To avoid being scammed, Deenise also suggested doing your own research before purchasing your own durians.

Durian masterclass

Besides everything about the King of Fruits, the DCC also teaches you to look out for "common over-selling techniques" from durian sellers and how to master the art of picking the perfect durian.

Part of the experience includes a course manual and a squishy durian toy which you can bring back home.

The course is priced at $128 per pax, and a special rate of $99 per pax for two tickets and more.

At the time of writing, slots are fully booked but you can sign up and be on the waiting list.

Hating durian is considered a red flag

The DCC is definitely a fun date idea.

But what if you meet someone who despises durians?

Well, according to a nationwide survey conducted by dating and social networking app, Bumble, it was revealed that almost one in three (29 per cent) durian fans would turn down a potential romantic partner if they had an aversion to durian.

To help you avoid the conundrum of dating a durian hater, Bumble is releasing a temporary Durian Lover Interest Badge that users can display on their profile till June 30.

99 Old Trees Durian, 1 Teo Hong Road, #01-01, Singapore 088321

