Durian madness: FairPrice launches $1.95 flash deal across 3 weekends

Whole durians going for under $10 are rare enough. Under $2? Unheard of.

But with the return of FairPrice's annual durian flash sale, that's exactly what you'll get.

Across the weekends from May 22 to June 7, shoppers will be able to purchase whole kampung durians (600g to 800g) at just $1.95 each, while stocks last.

Premium durian varieties such as Mao Shan Wang, King of Kings and Red Prawn will also be available at regular prices.

This year, the durian flash sale will be expanded to run at three locations: FairPrice Bedok North Block 212 from May 22 to May 24, FairPrice Kang Kar Mall from May 29 to May 31 and FairPrice Elias Mall Atrium from June 5 to June 7.

The sale starts at 9am and is limited to the first 300 customers. Each person is allowed to purchase a maximum of two durians.

For durian lovers who just can't get enough of the king of fruits, FairPrice is also running an $85 all-you-can-eat buffet at selected FairPrice Xtra outlets from June 19, where premium varieties such as Mao Shan Wang and Black Thorn are included.

More information can be found on FairPrice's website.

[[nid:736071]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com