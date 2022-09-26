E-curious? Live with an EV for a week in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Really tempted by the zero-emissions allure of an electric vehicle (EV) but want to test the water first? You can do that with a Pole…star.

Polestar, the Swedish electric-only car brand, is now offering the experience of living with an EV for a week. Dubbed the '7-Day Polestar Experience for Singapore', for $1,000, you'll be able to take home Polestar's entry level Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor for the test period. If you're convinced by the car and opt to buy one, the $1,000 will be counted as part of the entire purchase price of the car.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Polestar Singapore is the only pure electric brand to offer a trial of this nature to customers, and we feel that this initiative would help in alleviating concerns over EV ownership, charging solutions and the like - which we hope will contribute to the positive shift in mindset with current car owners." says Sabrina Sng, Managing Director from Wearnes Automotive, Polestar.

If you're wondering how the Polestar 2 is, and whether it's worth borrowing for seven days, CarBuyer thinks it's a good starting point for the futuristic EV experience - read our Singapore road test/review or watch it below before you make up your mind.

Check out the full range of Polestar's cars at CarBuyer's marketplace, then register your interest with Polestar Singapore.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.