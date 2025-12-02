'No successors to take over': East Ocean Teochew Restaurant to close after 33 years

After more than three decades of serving Teochew–Cantonese cuisine in Singapore, East Ocean Teochew Restaurant will be closing on Dec 28.

The establishment, which opened in 1992, announced the news on its website.

"All good things must come to an end. As our shareholders and management have advanced in age and with no successors to take over, we have decided to officially cease operations on Dec 28 this year," the statement read.

Before shuttering, the restaurant plans to launch special menu promotions and Chinese New Year festive cakes to thank customers for their unwavering support over the years.

"Over these 33 years, we have been grateful for your support, which has allowed us to continually serve traditional cuisine, handcrafted dim sum, and festive specialties such as mooncakes, dumplings, and Chinese New Year cakes," the restaurant wrote.

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant operated for 20 years at Shaw Centre on Scotts Road before moving to its current location at Ngee Ann City in 2012.

The eatery is known for its dim sum, steamed Teochew-style pomfret, and pan-fried wagyu beef.

