Easy side income ideas from home in Singapore: 10 practical ways to earn extra money

Ever had your salary come in, only to realise most of it is already accounted for? By the time you pay for loans, groceries, utilities, insurance, and other day-to-day expenses, a large share of your take-home income is already gone. That is you trying to be prudent.
With inflation and your salary that's always playing catch up, having a bit of extra income can make a real difference. It gives room to support your family more comfortably, set aside for hobbies and life goals. More importantly, to go through the month with less financial pressure.
Here are some practical ways for you to earn extra cash from home, shaped around different routines, commitments, and goals.
Why extra income from home feels more relevant now
A few hundred dollars a month can make your daily expenses feel a lot less tight.
It can help with your SP Group utility bill, rising insurance premiums, or give you more room for SimplyGo and other transport costs.
Where your household spending usually goes:
|Expense category
|Share of household expenditure in 2023
|Housing and related
|29.8 per cent
|Food
|20.0 per cent
|Transport
|13.4 per cent
|Total
|63.2 per cent
How to choose an income idea you will actually stick with
The best ideas are rarely the one that sounds the most exciting.
It's usually the one that feels doable after a full workday, when you have already sat through meetings, finished your main responsibilities, and have a limited amount of time and energy to spare.
Before committing, it helps to pause and ask yourself a few practical questions first.
Quick checklist before you start:
- Time: Can you fit this around work, family, or school without becoming perpetually overworked and fatigued?
- Setup cost: Do you need software, stock, or equipment before you earn anything?
- Skill level: Can you start now, or do you require training / professional certification?
- Income potential: Are you aiming for coffee money, pay your bills, or something more substantial?
- Staying power: Can you see yourself doing this three months from now?
10 practical ways to earn extra money from home in Singapore
It helps to have a sense of what each option entails.
Here's a heads up to typical starting rates you can expect to see across freelance platforms, local service listings, and marketplaces in Singapore.
*Actual earnings will vary depending on how much time you put in, how consistent you are, and how you price your work over time.
|Income idea
|Example starter pricing
|Realistic monthly range
|Skill level
|Sell unused items
|Varies by item
|$50 to $500
|Low
|Paid surveys
|Small cash / vouchers
|$20 to $120
|Low
|Pet sitting
|$20-$40 per visit
|$100 to $800
|Low
|Freelance writing
|$89.99-$149.99 per blog post
|$400 to $2,000+
|Medium
|Virtual assistant work
|$20-$60 per hour
|$300 to $1,500+
|Medium
|Social media management
|$250-$500 per month starter packages
|$500 to $2,000+
|Medium
|Tutoring
|$25-$40 per hour primary to $50-$65 per hour JC
|$400 to $3,000+
|Medium to high
|Bookkeeping / admin support
|$90-$300 per month basic bookkeeping
|$300 to $1,500+
|Medium to high
|Web design / no-code setup
|$800-$3,000 basic website
|$800 to $4,000+
|Medium
|Digital products
|$10-$20 CV templates
|$50 to $2,000+
|Medium
Quick ways to bring in cash with little setup
Looking to start with something simple? These beginner-friendly options usually require little upfront spending, rely on things you already have or can do, and make it easier to earn your first bit of extra money without a tedious setup process.
1. Sell unused items online
The easiest place to start because you already have things at home that someone else may pay for.
Clothes you no longer wear, books you have finished, old gadgets, baby gear, collectibles, and small household items can all turn into quick cash with a sensible price.
It also feels good to clear space while making some money, which is a pretty practical win on both sides.
Common resale ranges
|Item type
|Example range
|Clothes and shoes
|$5 to $80
|Books
|$3 to $20
|Small electronics
|$20 to $300
|Baby gear
|$20 to $150
|Collectibles
|$20 to $500+
What helps
- Clear photos
- Honest descriptions
- Fast replies
- Realistic pricing
2. Paid surveys and market research
Paid surveys are best for the loose bits of time you would otherwise waste-streaming videos while travelling on the MRT, or waiting in a long queue.
Instead, consider answering simple questions, completing short tasks, and collect small cash payouts or vouchers.
What survey income commonly looks like
|Activity level
|Likely monthly range
|Casual
|$20 to $50
|Regular
|$50 to $120
|Very active
|$120 or more, but often inconsistent
3. Pet sitting or pet boarding
If you have a soft spot for animals, pet sitting can grow into a reliable side income built on trust and care.
Many pet owners, especially cat owners, are not keen on sending their pets to a pet hotel.
The costs can add up quickly.
More importantly, some pets get stressed by unfamiliar places, different smells, and being surrounded by other animals. Having someone come by the home feels more assuring and worth every cent.
Market rate
|Service
|Market Rates
|30-60 min visit
|$20 to $35
|Day care
|$30 to $60
|Overnight boarding
|$40 to $80
4. Freelance writing and editing
Have a knack for turning thoughts into clear, polished writing? Freelance writing and editing can be a worthwhile channel to earn extra dough.
Businesses are constantly putting out content, whether it's blog posts, website copy, product descriptions, email campaigns, or social media captions, many need help creating content and bringing out their unique value.
This might just be the adhoc income stream for you.
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Market rates
|Service
|Market Rates
|Blog post
|$89.99 to $149.99
|Website page copy
|$80 to $100+
|Product copy
|Varies by scope
|Editing / proofreading
|Often hourly
Skills to learn
- Research
- Clear writing
- Grammar and editing
- Basic SEO
- Following briefs
- Useful training
- WSQ Copywriting and Content Writing
- WSQ Digital Copywriting and Content Writing
5. Virtual assistant work
Following up on leads, confirming appointments, replying to customer messages, sending invoices, updating spreadsheets, tidying slides, organising files, and keeping calendars in order.
These are the kinds of tasks that quietly fill up a workday in industries like real estate, insurance, tuition, recruitment, and e-commerce.
Remote support becomes valuable when you can become the mindspace for someone else, helping them stay organised, responsive, and on track.
Such work requires a little more consistency, but this also means that it can grow into a steady gig.
Market rates
|Model
|Market Rates
|Hourly support
|$20 to $60/hour
|Monthly retainer
|$200 to $800/client
|More complex support
|Higher
6. Social media management
Social media marketing has become a necessity for businesses.
Between running the business, replying to customers, and handling day-to-day work, captions, posting schedules, and content planning and production often get pushed aside.
Here's where you can be of use.
Consider reaching out to nearby cafes, tuition centres, home bakers, clinics, or mom and pops to keep their channels active. Put your creativity to good use while earning a buck.
Market rates
|Scope
|Market rates
|One-platform light package
|$250/month
|Fuller starter package
|$500/month
|Larger scope
|Higher
Higher-value skill-based work
If you're already well equipped with specialised skills, you got your work cut out for you.
These marketable skills can fetch quite a hefty amount simply because it's not as easily achievable or replicable.
It may be something you did professionally in the past but that does not stop you from capitalising on them today.
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7. Tutoring and academic coaching
The rigours of Singapore's education system and kiasu parents have driven the demand for tuition.
Parents are considerably invested in their child's education.
Whether it's from Primary, Secondary, or Junior College, there's consistent demand at every level.
The question is, will you be a good tutor to produce results?
Tuition rate guide
|Level
|Market rates
|Primary
|$25 to $40/hour
|Lower secondary
|$30 to $45/hour
|JC
|$50 to $65/hour
8. Bookkeeping and admin support
A little more mundane but still a necessary role. Invoices, records, reconciliation, and day-to-day admin still need to be handled every month.
A part-time role still plays the support needed for small businesses to stay organised but do not have enough to hire someone full-time.
Market rates
|Service model
|Market rates
|Basic bookkeeping package
|$90 to $300/month
|Larger monthly support
|Higher
|Ad hoc admin help
|Varies
9. Web design and no-code setup
Websites are standard shop fronts for businesses big and small.
Eventually, freelancers and home-businesses reach a point where they need more than an Instagram page or WhatsApp chat to take enquiries, bookings, or orders.
Plus, it's rather easy to learn no-code web design these days.
Market Rates
|Project type
|Market rates
|Landing page
|From $199
|Basic website
|$800 to $3,000
|Larger site
|Higher
10. Digital products
A digital product that helps to speed up efficiency and effectiveness or act as a life hack to enhance quality of life.
Essentially, once you have a good product, the economies of scale are endless.
Nowadays, generic templates are easily accessible and easy to generate with ChatGPT.
Thus, you need to create a product / template that meets a gap in the market — usually built around a more specific problem, workflow, or use case.
Here's a few examples of what that can look like:
Market Rates
|Product direction
|What you could build
|What it helps people do
|Exam-focused learning systems
|PSLE topic tracker, O-Level revision planner, GP essay drill tool
|Track weak topics, plan revision, and see what to work on next
|Industry content systems
|30-day Reel planner for cafes, promo calendar for clinics, caption system for property agents
|Plan content more clearly and post with more consistency
|Service-business operating tools
|Client onboarding flow, quote-to-invoice workflow, follow-up tracker
|Keep leads, quotes, reminders, and handovers organised
|Niche website kits
|Tuition centre booking-page system, home bakery order-page kit, coach enquiry-page framework
|Structure a site properly and make it easier for customers to enquire or book
|Finance and admin systems
|Freelancer cashflow dashboard, expense workflow, month-end close system
|Track money, unpaid invoices, and recurring admin more clearly
|Decision tools
|"What topic should I revise next?" tool, "What should I post this week?" selector
|Reduce guesswork and help users decide the next step faster
|Hybrid paid packs
|Audit + planner + workflow bundle for one niche
|Combine diagnosis, planning, and action in one usable system
Final thoughts
Extra income works best when it fits your life in a way you can keep up with.
Once you know which option suits you, the next step is to put it where people are already looking: Carousell for items and simple local services, LinkedIn for professional support, and platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, or Freelancer for freelance work.
Start small, pay attention to what people respond to, and build from there.
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