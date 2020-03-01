Easy ways to make your new year's resolutions affordable in 2020

With 2020 around the corner, you may already be drafting up your New Year's resolutions to take stock of this past year and set goals for the next one.

However, in addition to being notoriously challenging to keep, many resolutions-such as learning a new skill or committing more time to self-care-can end up being quite costly over the long term.

Thankfully, there are several strategies you can make use of to fulfil your New Year's Resolutions without dipping too far down into your wallet.

Here's how you can save on a few of Singaporeans' most popular resolutions.

GET TO THE GYM & BE MORE PHYSICALLY ACTIVE

After all the feasting over the December festive period, it's no wonder that getting to the gym and being more physically active are such popular New Year's resolutions.

However, in an expensive city like Singapore, where the average cost of a monthly big-chain gym membership is $132.67, the quest to get fit can be quite expensive.

Thankfully, there are several ways to save money while becoming more physically active.

To begin with, you may simply want to consider Singapore's most budget-friendly fitness centres; while they may not offer all the amenities provided by more expensive options, they still have the basic equipment you need to get back into shape.

Signing up with ActiveSG ($30/month) instead of Fitness First ($185/month) offers an impressive $155 in monthly savings, adding up to $1,860 savings within a single year.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you prefer taking a wide variety of different types of classes-rather than just heading to the gym day after day-you may be able to save money with fitness subscriptions like ClassPass and KFIT.