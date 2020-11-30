Eat for a living: Foodpanda is hiring a Chief Makan Officer with a $5,000 monthly food allowance

Imagine having a job that pays you a salary and gives you a $5,000 food allowance every month.

Sounds too good to be true? It isn't.

Foodpanda Singapore is offering avid foodies who get a kick out of discovering new eateries and taking endless photos of their meals their potential dream job — Chief Makan Officer.

PHOTO: Foodpanda

According to their job ad posted on LinkedIn, the Chief Makan Officer's role is to "uncover hidden gems and stories of interesting food establishments". The chosen candidate will have to "document your foodie adventures as you eat your way around Singapore, and your stories will also be shared on our social media channels and blog".

It's a three-month, full-time contract that starts on Jan 4, 2021. Other than the generous food allowance, you'll be compensated with a $1,000 monthly salary. And it's only open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

So what's the criteria that Foodpanda is looking for? Someone who has a history of eating during lectures, a track record of posting drool-worthy food photos and "optimal metabolism".

Aside from being able to gorge yourself silly, your food allowance and pay, other perks include being getting exclusive behind the scenes access to selected restaurants and Pandamart warehouses. There's also the opportunity to collaborate with Foodpanda as a food influencer after your three-month stint.

If this sounds like the job for you, apply for the role by sending in a creative one-minute video of why you should be their next Chief Makan Officer here. Creative mukbangs are welcome too and applications open from Dec 1 and close on Dec 15.

melissateo@asiaone.com