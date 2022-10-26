Eat, pray, love: Inside the hidden food court underneath a Chinatown temple

It is hard to miss the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple when in Chinatown.

While many are aware that the five-storey temple houses relics and a theatre, it is also home to a hidden gem.

Unbeknown to most, there is an air-conditioned food court that serves vegetarian food at this place of worship.

In a post to the Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on Oct 24, Don Leow shared how he too was unaware of the food court's existence until recently.

Without being introduced to it by a friend, Don wouldn't have even known about the food court.

Right off the bat, he was impressed with the cleanliness and serene vibes. He loved the interior and recommended it to those who are looking "to be served a decent meal".

Visitors would have a decent selection of food from four vegetarian stalls - the mixed rice stall, the wanton noodles stall, a western food stall and a drink station.

Don Leow spoke highly of the noodles at the food court.

Don ordered bee hoon and a number of sides from the vegetarian rice stall and had wanton noodles as well.

While he raved about the fried beancurd and popiah, the wanton noodles was undoubtedly the star of the meal.

Don was "totally in awe" of the dish, from the mock char siew to the wanton, filled with minced mushroom and soyabean-based paste.

There'll be a variety — based on different days — of options at the noodles stall so customers can expect to find laksa or fish soup.

The food court hits the nail on the head when it comes to affordability as well, with char siew noodles ($4) and rice plus two dishes priced at $3.

A number of netizens seemed intrigued and have since added it to their list of food places to try.

"Looks good.. I shall try next time [sic]," a Facebook user commented.

A TikTok clip posted on Oct 25 by Chinatownsingapore includes directions to the food court, should you be interested.

Do take note of this food court's operating hours and plan your breakfast or lunch visits accordingly.

Address: 288 South Bridge Road, Buddha Tooth Relic Temple

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 2.30pm

