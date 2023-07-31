EatAlley Singapore: New Malaysian food court with Kuala Lumpur's best eats at Orchard Gateway

In the highest spirit of cross-border collaboration comes EatAlley, a new dining destination in the heart of Orchard Road that'll hit all the right spots for those who love the street food of Kuala Lumpur. The fruit of founder Sebastian Low's labours — he also brought Singapore the PappaRich family restaurant chain — EatAlley sees our favourite Malaysian delights under one roof.

Despite a long process of negotiations with each brand owner in Malaysia, who absolutely did not want to compromise on food quality and ingredients, most stalls at EatAlley offer dishes at under S$10. It's a no-brainer where to head to in orchard for pocket-friendly eats — air-conditioning included! Read on for EatAlley's highlights (according to us):

Kampung Nasi Lemak

Nicknamed Fatty, the 37-year-old Malaysian founder has been running his own roadside stall at different locations since 2012 before settling down at Overseas Union Garden or OUG. Fatty has since moved to Singapore and is now, in fact, manning the EatAlley stall.

Making nasi lemak the old-fashioned way, using wooden steamers, the rice is rightly aromatic and delightful with its traditional pairing of fried chicken leg in the Nasi Lemak with Ayam Rempah (S$8.80), complete with fried anchovies, sunny side up egg, peanuts, and a moreish sambal. We highly recommend adding on a side of Sambal Cockles (S$3) too.

Uncle Beh Pork Noodle

For the best soup at EatAlley, make a beeline for Uncle Beh! Migrating from Penang to Kuala Lumpur in the 1960s, late founder Beh Chin Kiang built his brand from a rented stall in Pudu Market before taking ownership of a coffeeshop in 1985.

Requiring hours of simmering, the soup base is prepared with pork bones for a naturally sweet and meaty flavour, and is enhanced with the rest of the ingredients that go into their signature noodles — pig kidney, liver, intestines, and minced pork. Try the Beh Signature Pork Noodle Combo (S$10.80) for the full experience, or Pork Noodle (S$8.80) for an option without offal.

Kam Heong Braised Duck

A family-owned business in Kuala Lumpur established in 1976, Kam Heong's signature Teochew-style braised duck features a secret blend of herbs including Chinese angelica root, licorice root, orange peel, and hua tiao wine. For proper braising, the daily preparation of ducks take five to six hours for a light herbal fragrance and flavourful, juicy meat.

Enjoy the full experience with the Kam Heong Signature Set (S$9.80), which comes with butter rice, crunchy salted vegetable, and braised egg. If you're eating out with a larger group, order more Braised Duck (from S$15.80 for a quarter) to share.

Koon Kee Wanton Mee

From Kuala Lumpur's famous Petaling Street is Koon Kee, opened since the 1940s. Currently helmed by second-generation owner is Lee Keng Hui, their thin egg noodles have excellent bite.

Using pork shoulder, the char siew boast a good balance of lean meat and fat while the silky minced pork dumplings are a joy to eat. Get the Duo Combo Wanton Noodle (S$10.80) to also enjoy flavourful braised chicken feet and mushrooms or have the Wanton Soup (S$4.80, eight pieces) if you're on a low-carb diet.

Hong Lai Hokkien Mee

Established 53 years ago as a roadside stall by the current co-owner's uncle, Kedai Kopi Dan Makanan Hong Lai moved into its current restaurant at Jalan Genting Kelang in 1987. A master of wok hei, aka the "wok's breath", in Kuala Lumpur, their signature is the KL Hokkien Mee (S$9.80).

Deftly stir-fried with thick lashings of dark soy sauce on yellow egg noodles as well as fresh seafood, the noodles are aromatic and al dente. However, we have a soft spot for their Moonlight Kway Teow (S$9.80) with that raw egg atop after trying it in KL, so we'd order it at EatAlley any day.

Bonus: Chendol

It's not a Malaysian culinary affair without something sweet, so definitely wrap up your meal with the Chendol (S$3.50).

Available at the drinks stall, it's a classic recipe with green rice flour jelly, red bean, and balanced lashings of coconut milk and palm sugar syrup. Simple, satisfying, and probably more pocket-friendly than that bubble tea that you're thinking about.

EatAlley is located at B2-12 OrchardGateway, 227 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858.

This article was first published in City Nomads.