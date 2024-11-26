This eatery in Sim Lim Square sells earthworm laksa

Cockles and sambal are among two ingredients diners can choose to omit or ask for extras when ordering laksa.

But at Sim Lim Square, Nanyang Spice serves laksa with earthworms in it.

Diners do not see slimy, juicy invertebrates in their bowl but the dried version of it that is commonly known as dilong in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

According to science journals online, earthworms have long been consumed for their medicinal properties. In TCM, dilong is believed to have the ability to relieve asthma.

Zac Choy, 54, told Shin Min Daily News that his mother had always added dilong to laksa.

"My mother used to sell laksa in Malacca," said Choy.

"She passed the recipe to me and asked me to improve it. When developing the recipe, I tried the finished product and felt that it was not tasty enough, as if it was missing some key ingredients.

"Under my mother's suggestion, I added dried earthworms to the soup to make the coconut milk of the laksa fresher and more delicious."

He admitted that when he first started selling 'earthworm laksa', he was worried the customers would not be able to accept it and he did not dare to disclose the secret ingredients.

"I gradually had regular customers and told them the truth. Although they were surprised, they didn't mind too much because they liked the taste of the laksa," said Choy.

"When some diners ask about it, I explain to them that the earthworms are actually dried medicinal herbs, not live earthworms dug out of the soil, and that dried earthworms are added only when cooking soup, not in the laksa that the customers eat."

Nanyang Spices, which opened about a month ago, sells about 30 to 60 bowls of the earthworm laksa each day.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.