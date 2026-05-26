Ebola travel restrictions 2026: Countries with entry rules travellers should know

As of May 25, the US, Bahrain, Jordan, and Rwanda have announced formal Ebola-related entry bans affecting some travellers who were recently in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan, while Uganda has announced temporary transport suspensions affecting travel with the DRC.

The short list is limited for now, but the rules can affect travellers transiting through major hubs on the way to the US, Bahrain, Jordan, or Rwanda, or between Uganda and the DRC.

Country Measure announced Who it affects US* Temporary entry suspension for certain travellers with recent presence in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan. Certain non-US citizens and lawful permanent residents who were in those countries within the past 21 days; permitted travellers may be rerouted for screening. Uganda Temporary suspension of flights to and from the DRC, public passenger ferries on the Semliki River, and some border-area gatherings, as reported in UK official travel advice. Travelers moving between Uganda and the DRC by air or affected river/border routes. Bahrain Temporary entry suspension for non-Bahraini travellers arriving from South Sudan, the DRC, or Uganda, including those who were in those countries within 30 days before arrival. Non-Bahraini travellers arriving directly from, or recently present in, South Sudan, the DRC, or Uganda; Bahraini citizens are subject to health protocols on arrival. Jordan Temporary entry ban for travellers arriving from the DRC or Uganda, effective May 20 for 30 days. All travellers arriving from the DRC or Uganda, except Jordanian citizens. Rwanda Temporary entry denial for foreign nationals who travelled to or transited through the DRC within the previous 30 days. Foreign nationals with recent DRC travel or transit; Rwandan nationals and permanent residents are subject to quarantine if covered by the measure. Singapore Health advisories and arrival health declaration checks, not a published entry ban. Incoming travellers may be assessed at points of entry if symptomatic and with recent travel to affected areas.

*For US-bound trips, the CDC says certain non-US citizens who were in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan within the past 21 days are temporarily prohibited from entering the US under an order effective May 18 and amended on May 22.

For permitted US-bound travellers, the State Department says those recently present in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan must enter through designated airports for enhanced screening, including Washington Dulles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Washington Dulles (IAD): applies for flights after 11.59pm on May 21, according to the US State Department.

Atlanta (ATL): applies for flights after 11.59pm on May 22, according to the same State Department alert.

Houston (IAH): applies for flights departing after 11.59pm on May 26, according to the same State Department alert.

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This article was first published in Wego.