Runway show, hands-on activites: Eco Fashion Weekend 2026 returns to Singapore

Singapore's growing conversation around responsible consumption finds a vibrant platform once again with the return of Eco Fashion Weekend 2026. Now in its third edition, the three-day event will take place from April 24 to April 26, bringing together designers, activists, and curious audiences interested in the future of sustainable and ethical fashion.

Organised by a collective of eco-conscious brands and advocates, Eco Fashion Weekend 2026 positions itself less as a traditional fashion event and more as a space for dialogue. The programme blends runway presentations with thoughtful discussion and hands-on activities, reflecting a broader shift in how fashion communities engage with sustainability.

The weekend begins on Friday (April 24), with a panel discussion moderated by Stephanie Dickson, conscious leadership speaker, writer, and founder of Green Is The New Black. Hosted at Consentino's studio, the conversation will explore how design and innovation can respond to the environmental pressures facing the fashion industry in Southeast Asia.

The spotlight turns to the runway on Saturday, with the Eco Fashion Awards and Fashion Showcase at Amara Hotel in Tanjong Pagar. The evening celebrates designers who are rethinking production methods, materials, and supply chains in ways that prioritise both environmental care and social responsibility.

Among the participating labels are A.Oei Studio, known for its nature-inspired textile prints and quietly sculptural silhouettes; Concur Patchwork from Thailand, which transforms discarded fabrics into new garments while reinvesting profits into women's livelihood programmes; and Indilisi, a project by sustainable fashion pioneer Safia Minney that works with Fair Trade groups across Bangladesh, India, and Kenya.

Singapore-based brands also form the backbone of the showcase. Nyana Nyana Eco Collective blends plant-based fabrics and natural dyes with traditional craftsmanship, while Nimbu introduces circular fashion for families through its buy-use-return model designed to keep garments in circulation. Resortwear label Palmier Ile brings a slower, made-to-order approach rooted in artisanal techniques, and Sui focuses on versatile, consciously crafted clothing that connects natural materials with everyday wear.

The final day, Sunday, shifts towards participation with a family-friendly session with Sew On & Sow Forth. The session invites attendees to slow down and reconnect with the craft of making, a gentle reminder that sustainable fashion often begins with understanding how clothing is created.

At its core, Eco Fashion Weekend 2026 reflects a growing movement within Singapore and the wider region: fashion that values community, craftsmanship, and longevity as much as style. It's a conversation that continues to evolve and one that feels increasingly urgent.

Visit ecofashionweekend.com for tickets, programme updates, and full event details.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.