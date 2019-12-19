Economic rice (cai png) hacks to maximise your order like a pro

Read also

By not rushing your order when moving from one dish to another, the stall owner will not feel pressured to move quickly. This way he or she will have adequate time to give you a proper serving of the dish of your choice.

If you're constantly pointing at the dish, it might also subconsciously prompt the stall owner to keep scooping (read: more food!).

DOES THIS WORK?

We tried this on Day Two.

The auntie thought I wanted double portions of tofu so I got charged more… Rachel received what looked like the standard amount. While Kenneth, again, received a heaping serving of tofu. With EXTRA tofu sauce some more…

3. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN "MORE" AND "ADD"

Feeling hungry?

If you want more rice, always say "a little more rice" instead of "add rice". The word "add" suggests an extra full scoop of rice which comes at an additional cost.

By phrasing your order a little differently, you may find yourself getting an extra half scoop of rice for free.

DOES THIS WORK?

Kenneth and Rachel both received almost an extra half a bowl of rice. Meanwhile, I received almost a whole extra bowl of rice and this comment, "Boy, you need to eat more rice."

4. ORDER DISHES THAT ARE NEXT TO EACH OTHER

If you aren't fussy and are fine with any dish as long as it fills your stomach, try this approach.

By ordering dishes that are next to each other (or at least close to each other), it makes things easier for the stall owner.

If you make it extra convenient so the server doesn't have to walk from one end to another or have to stretch out to scoop another dish for you, they'll be more likely to give you a proper serving of the dishes you ordered

DOES THIS WORK?

Rachel was happy as she received 2 generous portions of vegetables because her choices were right next to each other.

Kenneth had his box piled sky-high with meat and vegetables (I'm starting to see a pattern here…). Meanwhile, I just got standard-sized portions of whatever I chose.

5. LOOK FOR DISHES THAT ARE RUNNING OUT

If you come across dishes that barely make up a portion, chances are, the stall owner will empty all of it if you choose it. And if you're lucky, he or she might even top it up with something else.

A small problem with doing this is that the last portion is usually where most of the oil, drippings, and salt in a dish can be found.

But if you're aren't picky, then go for it!

DOES THIS WORK?