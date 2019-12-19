Economic rice (cai png) hacks to maximise your order like a pro

Economic rice, economy rice, mixed vegetable rice, or otherwise better known locally as cai png (Hokkien: vegetable rice; literally) is the backbone of most Singaporeans' diets.
Consisting of rice and a selection of dishes that are prepared and ready to go at a moment's notice. It's a meal which can be found in almost every hawker centre and food court.
Best of all, there's always a huge variety of ingredients to choose from.
Which means that you can mix it up and try something new every time your order cai png. Whether it's 1 meat 2 veggies or 2 meat 2 veggies, the permutations are endless.
Although it's a relatively affordable option, there are always ways to make your economic rice order even more economical. Or at least more worth your money.
Lai (Chinese: Come)…
Let us show you the ways of the cai png.
TL;DR - HOW TO MAXIMISE YOUR CAI PNG ORDER LIKE A PRO!
Don't be a cai png noob.
Here are some tips to order economic rice like a pro:
- Always order the most expensive dish first
- Keep pointing at the dish and don't rush your order
- Ask for "a little more rice" instead of "add more rice"
- Order dishes that are next to each other
- Look for dishes that are running out
- Order dishes that are less quantifiable
Disclaimer: some of these economic rice hacks may or may not work. But if you get someone - who the economic rice aunties love - to order for you, you confirm get more than your money's worth.
LIFE HACKS TO MAXIMISE YOUR ECONOMIC RICE (CAI PNG) ORDER
To get the most out of your money, here are some tips and tricks when it comes to ordering cai png.
In order to verify that these hacks really work, we tested each hack separately by getting the Seedly team to order the same ingredients from the same economic rice stall on different days.
If you're curious as to what we ordered for hacks which needed us to order the same thing, it was:
- White rice with curry gravy
- Ginger soy steamed fish fillet
- Egg Tofu
- Stir-fried kai lan
1. ALWAYS ORDER THE MOST EXPENSIVE DISH FIRST
While waiting in line for your turn, you should already have an idea of what you'd like to order.
When it's finally your turn to rattle off your order to the economic rice stall auntie, make sure you give it to her in this order:
- Seafood or fish (most expensive)
- Meat
- Vegetables (least expensive)
By ordering the most expensive dish first, you're giving the economic rice stall auntie a positive impression that you're a baller who's willing to spend.
The stall owner, in turn, will be more than happy to give you more ingredients than usual, thinking that you are a big spender.
Protip: ask the stall owner to drizzle gravy or curry on your rice BEFORE they pile your ingredients on. That way, you'll get a more evenly sauce drenched rice.
DOES THIS WORK?
We tried this hack on Day One.
I received a medium-sized slice of fish as compared to Rachel's. Meanwhile the editor, Kenneth, received the largest slice of fish. He also got more vegetables and tofu than any of us did…
