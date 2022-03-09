Editor's picks: Sunglasses for every personality

The eyes are the windows to the soul, which is why we have to protect them at all costs. The UV rays of the sun not only damage the skin but can also deal a hefty blow to our corneas.

Investing in a good pair of sunnies can help protect our eyes but with so many shapes, sizes and designs to choose from, where do we start? Fret not. We curated a list of different shades that best complements your personality traits. You’re welcome.

For The Trendsetters: Tidan VC5, $340, Gentle Monster

PHOTO: Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster is renowned for its innovative and futuristic eyewear, which makes them perfect for those who are constantly on the lookout for the next big trend. The clear violet acetate Tidan VC5 is designed to mimic goggles that could easily fit into any post-apocalyptic movie character’s face.

For The Observers: Tortoiseshell Oversize Square-Frame Sunglasses, $419, Miu Miu at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

We all have that one friend who is always lurking around during a social gathering – just looking and listening in silence. We know they are there but somehow they always slip our gaze. These oversized tortoiseshell frames suit these sneaky pals to a tee.

For The Forgetful: G. Ponti-2, price unavailable, Oliver Peoples

PHOTO: Oliver Peoples

Although this happens to everyone, there are those who are constantly misplacing their belongings. No one should have to live like that.

If you’re someone who is constantly misplacing your sunglasses, then the G. Ponti 2 by Oliver Peoples is just the thing for you – it doubles up as an optical frame and also comes with a sunglass clip. Now, you’ll never lose your sunnies again.

For The Purist: Butterfly Sunglasses, $2,140, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Nothing says luxury at its finest like a pair of Chanel sunglasses that comes with its own calf leather and metal woven chain. Perfect for those who want only the best.

For The Bold: Monogram Motif Rectangular Frame Sunglasses, $350, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Extroverts love a This pair of brightly-hued sunnies is great for those who love a bold and unapologetic style. The bodacious colourway of these Burberry shades not only let them stand out in a crowd, we’ll also never have to worry about losing our friend in a large crowd ever again.

For The Romantic: Loulou, $620, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Ah, the hopeless romantics. Life wouldn’t be as colourful without them, just like these Saint Laurent Loulou sunglasses. Quirky and whimsical, they will certainly brighten up anyone’s day.

For The Reliable: Prada Decode Sunglasses, $630, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

If there is one design suited for the most reliable people in our lives, it would have to be the aviators. Seriously, it can do no wrong. What we love about these Prada aviators is that they come with lenses that darken or lighten depending on the light intensity.

For The Quirky: Vlogo Signature Acetate Cat-Eye Frames, $490, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

Slightly off-kilter people are extremely precious and they’ll surely appreciate these eye-shaped sunnies from Valentino. The rounded edges instead of sharp tips are the perfect coverups for those who want something that’s not run of the mill.

For The Hipster: Steradian round-frame sunglasses, $609, Moncler at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

These Moncler sunglasses may not be practical for everyday use but they sure look fabulous.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.