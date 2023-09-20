Efficient transportation system and strict fines? Swiss expat discusses cliches about Singapore

Is Singapore's public transport efficient? And are we a strict, 'fine' city?

These are some cliches and preconceived notions that outsiders may have about Singapore.

But how much truth is there in them?

Swiss expat Mary Muller decided to share her own thoughts from a foreigner's point of view.

"Think of all the things that come to your mind when you think of Singapore," Mary asked in a YouTube video uploaded on Aug 24.

"Is it the clean city? Or that everything is in order? And the very strict laws? If you can answer these questions with a 'yes', then you are thinking about stereotypes about Singapore."

Too many strict rules? And do Singaporeans dislike foreigners?

Singapore is lauded for its efficient public transport system, but is it as good as people make it out to be?

"Whereas a lot of people would say that this is true, for me, this is only partially true," Mary admitted.

She agrees that Singapore has a "perfectly functioning" MRT system and buses.

"You never have to wait longer than five minutes," she praised, adding that the trains and buses are also very clean.

Another plus point? It's affordable.

"For approximately three to four stops with the MRT, you pay around $1.40. And for students and elderly people, it's even cheaper," she shared as context.

"So, compared to Switzerland, where I come from, this is a big plus. When I want to go in the city in Zurich, I pay around $8 and the ticket is valid for one hour."

So why is it only "partially true" to her?

Mary explained that for short-distance travel, it may be less efficient.

"In Singapore, you don't really have an option to take the bus sometimes, so walking 15 minutes is almost faster than taking the same route with public transport."

Another cliche she brought up were our strict rules and fines, as well as how we are known to be a "fine city".

"I've never been to a place where you have prohibited signs everywhere you go," she remarked.

She added that the fines are not cheap either.

Some examples she cited included up to $1,000 for littering and up to $10,000 for the importation of chewing gum.

But Mary admitted that there's a plus.

"These strict rules make the city very safe and I can honestly say that Singapore is the safest city I've ever been to, especially for women at night," she elaborated.

Mary also said there is a perception that Singaporeans do not want to be friends with foreigners.

"From the bottom of my heart, I can say that this is not true," she said.

She even cited an example of how she herself made friends with a stranger the first week she arrived in Singapore.

This happened at a pilates class she attended.

There had been a heavy rainstorm and Mary had offered to share her umbrella with another woman.

And after that, the woman asked Mary for her number and suggested that they could enjoy coffee together some day.

The same evening, Mary's new friend even invited her over to her house for dinner.

"We barely knew each other, but this really showed me that she was super open to get to know someone from a different country," Mary said.

Apart from that heartwarming incident, Mary shared that when she meets other Singaporeans, they're always very interested in where she comes from.

"They ask what I do and I've never felt like I was the foreigner who doesn't belong here, which is a very nice feeling."

During conversations with other expats, she learned that they also share the same sentiments.

Another cliche brought up was how clean and orderly Singapore is.

"I can 100 per cent say that this is so true. I think I've never seen a city which is that clean," Mary remarked.

And of course, as a country that prides itself in being multi-racial and multi-cultural, Mary mentioned our diverse cuisines.

"I can say Singapore is a food paradise and every foodie has to visit Singapore because I've never seen a place with so many food options," she praised.

In the comments, netizens discussed the pointers that Mary brought up.

One pointed out that while Singapore has plenty of laws, these are not strictly followed unless it involves "felonies like murder, homicide and sexual crimes".

Others agreed that it is a very safe city for women.

