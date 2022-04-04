Egg freezing in Singapore: Procedure, risks, and costs

Equality promotes both social and economic prosperity for any nation. To strengthen the fairness for women in the workplace and encourage more female representation in leadership, the Singapore government released a set of outlines that details concrete actions to promote a fairer and more inclusive society.

The White Paper details 25 action plans for Singapore Women's Development to be implemented over the next ten years. One of the action plans is to give women a choice to freeze their eggs.

Elective egg freezing

After years of discussion, Singaporean women might be able to freeze their eggs – regardless of marital status. If the introduction of the Assisted Reproduction Services Regulations under the Healthcare Services Act is successful, women between 21 and 35 years will be allowed to freeze their eggs from 2023.

However, only legally married couples can use their frozen eggs for reproduction through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Pre-procedure counselling will be provided to women so that they can make an informed choice with regard to freezing their eggs. The session will highlight the invasive nature of the procedure, the risk of late pregnancy, the cost of elective egg freezing, among other things.

If this action plan is approved, elective egg freezing is a significant step towards equality for women. Previously, egg freezing was only allowed for medical reasons that might affect one's fertility. Reasons include chemotherapy treatments or the risk of ovarian cancer that might require one to remove ovaries and fallopian tubes.

What is egg freezing?

Egg freezing is also known as oocyte cryopreservation. It is a process in which one's eggs are retrieved, frozen and subsequently stored for later use. Egg freezing safeguards fertility as the age of the egg remains unchanged from the moment they are frozen.

When a woman is ready to use the egg, the frozen egg will be thawed and combined with sperm. After which, the embryo is implanted in her uterus. Doctors recommend that women freeze their eggs before turning 35 years old.

But why do women want to freeze their eggs? Firstly, the quality and quantity of egg supply decrease with age, and some women might want to preserve their eggs while they are younger and of better quality. It allows them to protect their fertility. Secondly, it permits women to conceive in the future. Some might not be able to find a partner while they are younger but still wish to start a family if they choose to marry later.

What is the egg freezing procedure like?

The egg freezing procedure can be split into three phases.

Phase one: Ovarian stimulation: The woman would meet with her doctor on the second or third day of her menstrual cycle to do a blood test and ultrasound. If there is a potential for success, injections are given by the doctor to stimulate egg production. She would have to administer the series of injections every day for about two weeks. Regular ultrasound scans and blood tests are done to see if she is responding well to the injections. The final shot that the woman will receive is known as the trigger shot, which completes the egg's maturity.

Phase two: Egg retrieval: About 36 hours after the trigger shot, the doctor will perform the egg extraction. The egg extraction process is performed under sedation or a general anaesthetic.

Phase three: Freezing of eggs: An embryologist will assess the eggs are the egg retrieval. The mature eggs are frozen at -196 degrees Celsius in under one minute through vitrification. The eggs are frozen until the woman wants to use them.

ALSO READ: Egg freezing is banned in Singapore, but Freedom Edge is empowering women with options

Risks of egg freezing

Medical procedures usually come with some level of risk, and egg freezing is not spared. Here are common risks associated with egg freezing:

Pregnancy is not guaranteed – Medical research has shown that the chance of a frozen egg that results in the birth of a baby is between 2 per cent to 12 per cent.The success rate is usually dependent on two factors – a woman’s age when she freezes her eggs as well as the number of eggs she freezes. Though egg freezing provides hope for future pregnancy, success is not always guaranteed. Egg retrieval process complications – Though rare, using an aspirating needle for egg retrieval can cause bleeding or infection to one's bladder, bowel or blood vessel. Risk of Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome – Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome occurs when a woman takes injectable hormone medication to promote egg development in the ovaries, causing one's ovaries to swell. As one has to take hormones before starting the egg freezing process, this is a possible risk that one might face.

Average cost of egg freezing

Egg freezing can be pricey. In Singapore, you are looking at an average cost of about S$10,000 for one cycle. Typically, one egg freezing cycle is between 10 and 14 days, beginning with medication on the first day and ending the process with egg retrieval.

If your egg freezing package does not include egg storage costs, be prepared to incur additional fees. Due to hefty costs and the previous ban on social egg freezing, some Singaporeans go overseas for the procedure. Popular countries include Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia.

Typical Coverage for An Egg Freezing Cycle:

Ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval preparation

Egg retrieval process

Egg freezing

Anaesthesia

Storage (Usually up to 10 years)

You may incur additional charges such as:

Consultation fees

Preliminary testing fees (To ensure that you are fit for IVF)

Additional fertility drugs needed

Egg freezing costs:

Advantages and disadvantages

Advantages Disadvatages Egg Freezing in Singapore Family Support

Should you need additional support during the recovery phase, family support can help. High Costs

In Singapore, one egg freezing cycle is expensive. The average cost is about $10,000 for one cycle, and it usually does not include egg storage costs. Egg Freezing Overseas Lower Cost

If you choose to freeze your eggs overseas, you can save up to 70 per cent of the cost. However, do remember that you will have to factor in the cost of air travel should you want to go abroad for the procedure Quality of Care

Some countries might not offer the same high levels of care that you find in Singapore and might also use lower quality medical devices.

ALSO READ: Women, aged 21 to 35, can freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons starting early 2023

Step towards women empowerment

The development of egg freezing is a step forward for women in Singapore. It preserves their reproductive potential and allows them to have children when they are ready.

Apart from egg freezing, other White Paper action plans include more help for caregivers and swifter intervention for domestic violence , among other proposals. Singapore’s effort towards a more inclusive society for women promotes a sense of belonging and builds stronger social relationships.

As women's roles evolve in society, there are more tailor-made financial products to empower women. For example, women-only credit cards are one of the most popular products offered to women by financial institutions. Two of the best credit cards for women in Singapore are:

UOB Lady's Card

PROMO: GET UP TO $218 CASH CREDIT

Apply Now Apply Now

UOB Lady’s Card is perfect for career-driven women.

Annual fee: $192.60

Four miles (2 UNI$) per $1 spend on selected category

0.4 miles per S$1 spend on other purchases

0 per cent LuxePay interest free payment plan over six or 12 month

e-Commerce Protection on online purchases Are you one of those sharp-looking ladies dressed immaculately in a pencil skirt, high heels and carrying the signature Chanel/Louis Vuitton/Celine bag on your arms? If you love buying luxury goods but also ensures you are on top of your finances, the UOB Ladies card is made for you! Other than giving you the chance to earn 10X UNI$ on your card spend, there is a unique UOB Lady's LuxePay Plan you can use to help you manage your luxury shopping purchases. With this programme, you can put your new luxury purchase(shoes or bags) worth S$500 or more on a 6 or 12-month instalment plan that is absolutely free. This gives you the leeway to better manage your month-on-month cashflow and avoid the burden of a lump-sum payment.

Of course, looking the part is only one aspect, but you also get to enjoy free drinks at selected bars on Lady's weeknights and free weekend parking at selected malls around Singapore's famous shopping belt on Orchard Road.

PROMO: GET UP TO $218 CASH CREDIT

Apply Now Apply Now

UOB Lady’s Card is perfect for career-driven women.

Annual fee: $192.60

Four miles (2 UNI$) per S$1 spend on selected category

0.4 miles per S$1 spend on other purchases

0 per cent LuxePay interest free payment plan over six or 12 month

e-Commerce Protection on online purchases Are you one of those sharp-looking ladies dressed immaculately in a pencil skirt, high heels and carrying the signature Chanel/Louis Vuitton/Celine bag on your arms? If you love buying luxury goods but also ensures you are on top of your finances, the UOB Ladies card is made for you!

Other than giving you the chance to earn 10X UNI$ on your card spend, there is a unique UOB Lady's LuxePay Plan you can use to help you manage your luxury shopping purchases. With this programme, you can put your new luxury purchase(shoes or bags) worth $500 or more on a six or 12-month instalment plan that is absolutely free. This gives you the leeway to better manage your month-on-month cashflow and avoid the burden of a lump-sum payment.

Of course, looking the part is only one aspect, but you also get to enjoy free drinks at selected bars on Lady's weeknights and free weekend parking at selected malls around Singapore's famous shopping belt on Orchard Road.

Maybank World MasterCard Credit Card

PROMO: GET Garmin vivomove Style worth $469

Apply Now Foreigners Apply Now Foreigners Maybank World MasterCard is perfect for self-care. Read Review

Pros Great perks for golfers who enjoy local and global courses Good fit for budgets between $1,000 to $2,000 monthly Awards dining and high-end retail shopping



Cons Not a good fit for non-golfers or infrequent golfers Doesn't reward everyday spend Lacks travel perks and privileges



Annual fee: $240 (first year- waived)

Subsequent annual fee is waived with min annual spend of $24,000

10 pts (Four miles) per $1 spend with select dining & retail merchants (Paradise Group, Resorts World Sentosa, Les Amis Group and more)

Complimentary green fees all year round at 100 participating golf clubs in 19 countries

Free travel insurance, lounge access & global concierge

Pair with Corporate Fuel Card for petrol discounts up to 19.1 per cent

The Maybank World Mastercard is a rewards card that lets you earn accelerated TREATS points (or four air miles) for every S$1 spent. Your TREAT points never expire and most importantly, you get 10X TREAT points at The Luxe House, an incredible wellness spa set amidst the greenery of Dempsey Hill. The card also comes with lots of lifestyle privileges and gives you the flexibility to redeem your rewards against a comprehensive list of merchants catered especially to those who enjoys the finer things in life.

What's more, Maybank cards come with one of the most comprehensive lists of wellness spas for their credit card holders compared to many other banks. These include spa treats at less than $50 at a number of household names in Singapore such as Amarin Spa and LifeSpa, as well as other hair, nails and aesthetic services. What's not to love about spending hours in the hands of a good masseuse to relax the mind and body? Instead of going to Bali or Thailand for a good massage that cost half the price of that in Singapore, continue to enjoy your monthly (or weekly) spa routine with the right credit card.Theis a rewards card that lets you earn accelerated TREATS points (or 4 air miles) for every S$1 spent. Your TREAT points never expire and most importantly, you get 10X TREAT points at The Luxe House, an incredible wellness spa set amidst the greenery of Dempsey Hill. The card also comes with lots of lifestyle privileges and gives you the flexibility to redeem your rewards against a comprehensive list of merchants catered especially to those who enjoys the finer things in life.What's more, Maybank cards come with one of the most comprehensive lists of wellness spas for their credit card holders compared to many other banks. These include spa treats at less than $50 at a number of household names in Singapore such as Amarin Spa and LifeSpa, as well as other hair, nails and aesthetic services.

PROMO: GET Garmin vivomove Style worth $469

Apply Now Foreigners Apply Now Foreigners Maybank World MasterCard is perfect for self-care. Read Review

Pros Great perks for golfers who enjoy local and global courses Good fit for budgets between $1,000 to $2,000 monthly Awards dining and high-end retail shopping



Cons Not a good fit for non-golfers or infrequent golfers Doesn't reward everyday spend Lacks travel perks and privileges



Annual fee: $240 (first year- waived)

Subsequent annual fee is waived with min annual spend of $24,000

10 pts (Four miles) per $1 spend with select dining & retail merchants (Paradise Group, Resorts World Sentosa, Les Amis Group and more)

Complimentary green fees all year round at 100 participating golf clubs in 19 countries

Free travel insurance, lounge access & global concierge

Pair with Corporate Fuel Card for petrol discounts up to 19.1 per cent

The Maybank World Mastercard is a rewards card that lets you earn accelerated TREATS points (or four air miles) for every $1 spent. Your TREAT points never expire and most importantly, you get 10X TREAT points at The Luxe House, an incredible wellness spa set amidst the greenery of Dempsey Hill. The card also comes with lots of lifestyle privileges and gives you the flexibility to redeem your rewards against a comprehensive list of merchants catered especially to those who enjoys the finer things in life.

What's more, Maybank cards come with one of the most comprehensive lists of wellness spas for their credit card holders compared to many other banks. These include spa treats at less than $50 at a number of household names in Singapore such as Amarin Spa and LifeSpa, as well as other hair, nails and aesthetic services. What's not to love about spending hours in the hands of a good masseuse to relax the mind and body? Instead of going to Bali or Thailand for a good massage that cost half the price of that in Singapore, continue to enjoy your monthly (or weekly) spa routine with the right credit card.Theis a rewards card that lets you earn accelerated TREATS points (or four air miles) for every $1 spent. Your TREAT points never expire and most importantly, you get 10X TREAT points at The Luxe House, an incredible wellness spa set amidst the greenery of Dempsey Hill. The card also comes with lots of lifestyle privileges and gives you the flexibility to redeem your rewards against a comprehensive list of merchants catered especially to those who enjoys the finer things in life. What's more, Maybank cards come with one of the most comprehensive lists of wellness spas for their credit card holders compared to many other banks. These include spa treats at less than $50 at a number of household names in Singapore such as Amarin Spa and LifeSpa, as well as other hair, nails and aesthetic services.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.