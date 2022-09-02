The eight best-looking SUVs you can consider buying right now

Everyone wants to own a good-looking car. And why shouldn't we? After all, we're spending a huge chunk of our money on a product that we can only own 10 years at a time.

The last thing you'll want is to walk towards your $100,000 car at the carpark and think to yourself, "Urgh, this is one ugly piece of...". You get the picture.

After countless rounds of relentless arguments, the Editorial Team at Sgcarmart has finally put together a list of common cars we reckon are fit to be in this article.

You may or may not agree with us, of course, since beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and that's fair. But what's crucial to take note here is that while not all good-looking SUVs are crazy expensive, most of them don't come cheap.

Audi Q5 Sportback

We'd take the Audi Q5 Sportback over the Q5 anytime day of the week and twice on Sundays.

PHOTO: Audi

Whether it's the regular Audi Q5 or the Q5 Sportback that you see here, the SUV from Ingolstadt looks every bit sporty, premium and handsome.

Of course, if we'd had to choose one, it'll be the Sportback. Thanks to its sloping roofline, the Audi Q5 Sportback has a curvy silhouette and a smooth aggression like none other in its class.

Unfortunately, no thanks to high COE prices, this good-looking SUV will set you back a hefty $332,167 (as of Aug 19, 2022).

You may want to try you luck for one on our used car section for this.

BMW X5

The BMW X5 has ample road presence on the go.

PHOTO: BMW

Another perfect example of how good looks do not come cheap is the BMW X5 SUV.

While this car will cost you some $437,888 (Aug 10, 2022), you'll be undoubtedly getting a lot of car for the money.

The attractive design is a given, seeing how BMW engineers have given the X5 the right lines and curves all at the right places.

But to add on to the money you're parting with, the Bavarian SUV is one of the most dynamically sound cars of this size you can get apart from the Porsche Cayenne.

And needless to say, you'll be getting ample space with the BMW X5. Talk about seamless integration of space, pace and grace, eh?

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Nothing looks quite like the Hyundai Tucson.

PHOTO: Hyundai

A little more affordable than the rest of the pack on this list is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. Yes, we're that specific – hybrid.

That's also because the regular Tucson costs $3,000 less than the hybrid variant. The car we recommend is going to cost you $211,888 (as of Aug 18, 2022) and it's for very good reasons.

Firstly, it's more powerful than the regular variant. To be exact, the Tucson Hybrid has 50 more horses.

Secondly, you're going to get a much better real-world fuel economy of 19.1km/L (not far off its claimed 20.8km/L).

Lastly, the car looks like a million bucks. Why not the hybrid variant, then?

Jaguar F-Pace

The Jaguar F-PACE is undoubtedly a looker.

PHOTO: Jaguar

This SUV here is certainly a looker. And like the Audi and the BMW, it's priced high. But hey, good looks don't come cheap.

Equipped with a two-litre powerplant that's good for 247bhp, the Jaguar F-Pace starts from $341,999 (as of Aug 8, 2022).

More than just its power output and hefty price tag, the English SUV is such a handsome SUV.

It's sleek headlamps with 'J' daytime running lights, aggressive-looking grille as well as large air intakes all add up to make the F-Pace a very appealing SUV that doesn't compromise on road presence.

Lexus NX F Sport

The new Lexus NX is aggressive yet premium.

PHOTO: Lexus

Another eye-catching SUV is the Lexus NX. Despite its eye-watering price of $342,800 (as of 18 August 2022), the luxury SUV is one of the best-looking in its class.

But, and there's always a but, you will have to get the F Sport variant if you want to maximise the appealing looks of the car.

In this trim, the gaping grille becomes more aggressive and premium-looking – all done without looking overwhelming.

Of course, you can expect a lovely interior that combines modern functionality with luxurious quality.

Mazda CX-5

Slim headlamps and a three-dimensional grille give the Mazda CX-5 a very appealing design.

PHOTO: Mazda

Moving on to a fellow Japanese carmaker is Mazda with its more affordable CX-5 SUV.

Comparing it to its predecessors, the latest refreshed Mazda CX-5 is nothing short of impressive – on both its features and design fronts. It will, nonetheless, cost you from $190,888 (as of Aug 18, 2022).

The Mazda SUV looks striking and stirring all at once, thanks to the frontal unique-looking three-dimensional grille that extends to the redesigned slim LED headlamps.

Depending on the new trim selections, the grille also now comes with vivid red or bright lime green detailing, making it instantly recognisable.

Toyota Harrier Hybrid

The Toyota Harrier now comes with new head and tailights that are modern and sleek-looking.

PHOTO: Toyota

Speaking of attention to details, one of our favourite good-looking SUVs is the Toyota Harrier Hybrid.

Why hybrid again, you may ask?

Well, that's because the base model, at $219,888 (as of Aug 10, 2022), will cost you $4,000 lesser than the regular variant and you get an excellent real-world fuel economy of 19.6km/L (not far from the stated 21.2km/L).

What's more relevant is the fact that you get a really handsome, matured and modern-looking SUV that will not lose out to its peers.

We particularly enjoy the slim taillights that spans the width of the rear, which enhances the premium looks of the Harrier.

Volvo XC60

With its clean sheet metal and subtle tweaks, the Volvo XC60 is an attractive SUV.

PHOTO: Volvo

One of the good-looking SUVs that is often overlooked is the Volvo XC60.

This refreshed Swede SUV, while a tad pricey, looks very clean and modern – all thanks to its tweaked frontal grille, prominent Thor hammer daytime running lights as well as sleek new bumpers.

In our eyes, the Volvo XC60 is a very handsome SUV, indeed.

More than looks, you'll also get solid overall quality as well as driving serenity. At an asking price from $293,000 (as of Aug 18, 2022), you should get nothing less than these.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.