Eight most instagrammable spots in Singapore for your #OOTD

Getting the perfect Instagram picture isn't as easy as it sounds. You need to have good lighting, a nice #ootd, the right filter… and lastly, a catchy caption. But most of the time, the deal-maker or deal-breaker lies in your backdrop.

If you're running out of aesthetic places in Singapore for your weekly post or need some inspiration, we've unearthed 10 of the most Instagrammable spots in Singapore. After all, we're not ranked as the 10th most Instagrammable country in the world for nothing. Most of these places will cost you zero cents, give you a filled camera roll and hopefully garner you a few more likes than usual.

GARDENS BY THE BAY

You've probably seen tons of pictures of friends or online personalities posing with flowers at Gardens By The Bay, so you've got to admit that it's an iconic place of interest for locals and tourists alike. Some displays run seasonally, such as Floral Fantasy, a floral attraction which showcases lush blooms, a high level of artistry and attractive installations through four garden landscapes, each featuring a different concept. Admission to Floral Fantasy for adults is at $12 for Singapore residents.

Not that big on flowers? The Cloud Forest also makes for an equally good Instagram shot. Tip: Try to catch the golden hour (the hour shortly before sunset) - that's when the light hits the dome in the right places, softening sharp angles with warm golden hues.

Gardens By The Bay is at 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953, tel: 6420 6848.

JEWEL CHANGI

When it comes to Instagrammable spots in Singapore, we can't miss out Jewel Changi, the place that has been filling our social media feeds over the last few months since its opening earlier this April. Besides the HSBC Rain Vortex, there are tons of photo spots sprawled all over Jewel Changi, from the highest level all the way down to the basement, namely the Shiseido Forest Valley, Bamboo Forest, Canopy Park and Petal Garden, which is filled with lush greenery and blooms.

Also, thanks to Jewel Changi's glass dome structure, there are plenty of chances to play with light and shadow, which will enhance your photo composition.

Jewel Changi is at 78 Airport Blvd, Singapore 819666, tel: 6956 9898.

ARTSCIENCE MUSEUM

It's pretty hard to miss the ArtScience Museum within the integrated resort of Marina Bay Sands. Resembling an outstretched hand, there are plenty of photo-taking opportunities inside and outside of the museum.

Encapsulating the intersection of art, science, design, media, architecture and technology, the museum has showcased exciting (and aesthetic) exhibitions, such as Floating Utopias and Future World: Where Art Meets Science exhibitions, the epitome of the new trend of "Instagrammable" art. Admission to the latter is at $12.80 for Singapore residents.

ArtScience Museum is at 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974, tel: 6688 8826.

JOO CHIAT ROAD

Joo Chiat Road is one of the best places to find some of the oldest Peranakan shophouses remaining in Singapore. The pastel-hued structures date back to the mid-1930s when they were the homes of the wealthy merchants who flaunted their wealth by decorating their homes with ornate facades, intricate motifs and ceramic tiles.

With so many beautiful, historic buildings side by side, no wonder the road has earned the reputation of being one of the most Instagrammable places in Singapore. Just look at how the candy colours add such so much personality to the pictures!

THE HOUSE OF TAN TENG NIAH

If your feed follows a colourful theme, Tan Teng Niah's house in Little India would be right up your alley. Built in 1990, the former house of Tan Teng Niah is one of last Chinese villas left in Singapore.

It was conserved in the 1980s for commercial use and the restoration project was awarded the Singapore Institute of Architects Honourable Mention in 1991. Not only does it have an interesting history, it also provides brings life and energy to your feed, which will definitely get people to stop scrolling and start double tapping.

The House of Tan Teng Niah is at 37 Kerbau Rd, Singapore 219168.

CAFE DE NICOLE'S FLOWER

As the name suggests, it's a floral paradise at Cafe De Nicole's Flower. Decked out in fresh blooms and dried flowers, the 45-seater space is a florist and cafe that will fulfil all your floral fantasies, sweet cravings and most importantly, Instagram feed goals.

Popular photo spots are either at the garlanded main entrance and glass shopfront, or at your seat with chandeliers hanging alongside air plants in the background - but literally every corner of the cafe is Insta-worthy, boasting a rustic charm. The dishes served at the cafe are also aesthetically pleasing, served with little flowers freshly picked from the florist as the cherry on top.

Cafe De Nicole's Flower is at 224 Telok Kurau Rd, #01-01, Singapore 423836, tel: 8338 8511.

THE SUMMER HOUSE

Set in a refurbished mansion which used to be a colonial bungalow for officers from Britain's Royal Air Force near Seletar Airbase, The Summer House is a dining destination that boasts an idyllic getaway quality, removing you from the hustle and bustle of life.

The farm-to-table restaurant has three geodesic garden domes (think prettily-decorated air-conditioned igloos and tons of Insta-worthy pictures), where you can dine under the stars in privacy. It also has its own edible garden where they grow their own vegetables. There is also Wildseed Cafe on their first floor, which serves up a hearty brunch menu in the day and transforms into a relaxing garden bar with acoustic music at night.

The Summer House is at 3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387, tel: 8809 5840.

OVEREASY

Overeasy's retro American diner vibe and tongue-in-cheek charm is Instagram-worthy from the get-go. Envision this: cherry checkered floorboards, old-school diner booth seats, arcade machines and cheeky neon signs peppered around the store.

Want to make yourself look like you're in a movie set? Grab a seat by the bar. Or snap a picture in front of their many neon signs for that edgy, peppy look. While you're at it, check out their washroom signs for some mirror selfies while you're at it. The neon signage in the female restroom says "99 problems but a man ain't one" - what a big mood.

Overeasy has several outlets. Visit here for more details.

This article was first published in Her World Online.