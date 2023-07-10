Elderly owners of well-loved Ng Soon Kee Fish & Duck Porridge to retire after 65 years, looking for successor

If you've been missing Ng Soon Kee Fish & Duck Porridge while they were closed for the past three months, we have news that's even worse for you.

The elderly owners of the stall, Ng Park Nang, 74, and his wife, 73, are retiring soon.

In a Facebook post in the group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on Monday (July 10), foodie and hawker Melvin Chew broke the sad news.

The stall, which specialises in mackerel fish soup and braised duck, had closed for several months as Aljunied Avenue 2 Market & Food Centre was undergoing renovations.

Upon hearing that the business, which was established in 1958, was finally reopening, Melvin said he visited them immediately to show his support.

While there, he learned that the couple will be retiring soon as "age is catching up".

"After the three-month break, they felt that the work was tedious," explained Melvin.

But it may not be the end of the business entirely.

While the elderly couple will no longer be the ones cooking and serving the food, they are "willing to let sincere parties take over the branding and recipe", shared Melvin.

The price of the business is also negotiable, he added. "Any sincere party please [private message] me as I'm helping uncle and his children."

Speaking with AsiaOne, the elderly couple's son, who declined to be named, confirmed that his parents will be retiring.

He shared that one of Ng's friends is considering learning the ropes and taking over the business, but nothing has been finalised yet.

"I can't take over. I can't cook," the son added with a laugh.

In the meantime, the family is looking for a successor, and Ng will continue to run the business for the next two months.

But if things don't work out, they may just "fold the business", Ng's son said.

