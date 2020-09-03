Electric car rebates - Tax incentives to boost ownership

Sustainability. Electromobility. Connectivity. Innovation. These are all pressing buzzwords in the automotive industry that converge together in one specific manner - electric vehicles (EVs). As part of Budget 2020, the Government has announced a slew of measures to encourage and incentivise EV ownership.

This is in a bid to transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with the vision being the ability to phase out ICE vehicles within the next 20 years. While its still unlikely that ICE cars will completely go away in 2040, these measures will facilitate the adoption of vehicles that run on cleaner energy - important for both health and climate change reasons.

So, what does this mean for you as a potential electric car buyer in Singapore? Or, what if you already own an electric car? Here, we break down what these new tax incentives mean, and how they impact you as an EV owner. Information correct as of May, 12, 2020. Information only applicable to electric passenger cars, and do not cover the specifics with regards to commercial vehicles and electric motorcycles.

Early adoption incentive

To address the issue of the higher initial cost of EVs, LTA is rolling out an EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) that will be effective from Jan 1, 2021 to Dec 31, 2023.

The EEAI offers a 45 per cent rebate on the Additional Registration Fee (ARF), capped at $20,000 per vehicle. This is estimated to lower the upfront cost of an electric car by an average of 11 per cent. This scheme will apply to individual and fleet vehicle owners, such as taxi and car rental companies.

Revised road tax structure

The tax structure for EVs have been revised, with the five power rating categories adjusted to better reflect the current realities of EV power output. The power rating is determined as the power output of the car's electric motor as indicated by the manufacturer, calculated in kW.