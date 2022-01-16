Electricians in Singapore: A price guide to the 9 best electrical services companies

Yes, we know you can change your own lightbulb. But, unless you're an electrical engineer, you'll probably need a professional for many electrical services, i.e. anything requiring wiring work - whether repair, replacement or installation.

To make your life easier, we've come up with a list of electricians in Singapore you can call on. Keep this list handy - you never know when something might go awry at home.

How much do electricians in Singapore charge?

Before you engage an electrician in Singapore, here's a rough price estimate of typical electrical services and how much you can expect to pay for each.

Electrical service Cost Install distribution board (DB) $400 to $700 (depending on property size) Replace DB / fuse box $100 to $110 Install / replace power socket $50 to $90 Install power point for aircon / washing machine / heater $120 to $150 Install telephone point $40 to $80 Install cable / data / LAN point $100 to $120 Install light / lighting point $45 to $80 (>$100 for chandeliers) Replace light fittings / light bulbs / switch $40 to 60 Repair light From $50 Install fan $60 to $120 (wall) / $80 to $200 (ceiling) Install/ replace water heater $100 to $150

Handyman Services Singapore

Handyman Services Singapore is an all-in-one fix-it place. They cover everything from electrical to air-conditioning, plumbing, painting, general contract work (including installation of kitchen hoods, kitchen accessories, wall paintings and hanging mirrors), locksmith work and furniture assembly.

They have so many services, you only need to keep one number handy to have all your home installations and repairs taken care of.

They're not necessarily the cheapest, but at least they're upfront about how much they charge and how they charge. All prices are inclusive of transport charges. See price list here.

Contact: WhatsApp 8282 6888

Daylight Electrician

Daylight Electrician is an outfit that's very well-reviewed online. They have over 20 years of experience in residential and commercial projects, a team of EMA-licensed electricians who are trained and experienced, and 24-hour service.

Their electrical service comes with a promise to use original (Original Equipment Manufacturer or OEM) parts for all electrical installations. There's also a 30-day service warranty.

Their pricing is transparent, with no hidden or extra charges. In fact, you can get an estimate of charges over the phone and when the electrician gets there, you get to sign off on the agreed prices before they start work.

Contact: WhatsApp 8241 0032, call 6909 9921

AVV Electricals

Licensed by EMA and IDA for telecommunications wiring, AVV Electricals is a 24-hour electrical services company that specialises in installation, maintenance and repair work for residences as well as commercial buildings.

Their team with more than 15 years' experience has completed some 500 projects. They're responsive and professional, and offer a 30-day warranty on their services as well.

You can also contact them for emergency electrical services like power failure, power trips, replacing circuit breaker and other electrical problems.

Contact: WhatsApp 9169 4893

Electrician Singapore

If you couldn't tell from its search engine optimised name, Electrician Singapore specialises in electrical work and their electricians are all certified.

Given their extensive capabilities which cover not just indoor but outdoor electrical work, you can engage them for your renovation work and subsequent minor repairs and installations.

If they can manage more complex commercial and industrial projects, your home electrical needs shouldn't be a problem. See complete price list here.

Contact: Call 6631 8553

TK Electricians

Although electrical work is what they specialise in, TK Electricians are also contractors, so they also do things like smart home automation and installing kitchen fittings.

This makes things easier if your electrical work requires some hacking or concealment. You can engage them for all your electrical needs from start (renovation) to finish (repairs).

They have a zero-accident safety record and the team is fast, friendly and reliable.

Contact: Call 9115 8246

1st Electrical Services

For electrical emergencies, 1st Electrical Services offers 24/7 services and they can be at your home within 30 minutes of receiving your distress call.

Their large team of EMA-licensed vehicles and fleet of vehicles allow them to respond quickly to all calls.

Their electricians don't just fix the problem, they also teach you how to avoid the problems in the future, giving advice on how to manage your electrical appliances and lighting.

Contact: Call 9848 0111

CWC Electrical Engineering Service

EMA/IDA/BCA-licensed, 24-hours service, over 20 years of experience - CWC Electrical Engineering Service ticks all the right boxes.

CWC's reputation in the market is top notch. They count Siemens and Philips among their clients, and even do work for HDB's Town Councils.

The range of services is extensive too. Not only do they do the usual installation/repair of parts, they even do home lighting design, electrical safety inspections and motion sensors.

What's cool about CWC is that their van is fully-stocked with over 5,000 items so they never need to waste time going back to their offices for parts or equipment, or delaying the work because of a lack of parts.

Their electricians are also very thorough in their work and generous with advice to homeowners, and they have a seven-day guarantee for their services.

Contact: Call 9858 7555

24 Hour Electrician

Like its name promises, 24 Hour Electrician provides 24-hour electrical services. This is one you'd want to keep handy for power failures, short circuits and the like.

Their team of electricians adhere to the Singapore Standard Code of Practice for Electrical Installations, and have over 20 years of experience in home and commercial projects.

They're professional, proficient and quick at troubleshooting because of their vast experience.

Contact: Call 9133 3845

ISOHomeCare

A subsidiary of the well-known construction company ISOTeam, ISOHomeCare is a one-stop shop for all your handyman needs (so all you need is one emergency number.)

They have more than 15 years' experience in home painting, plumbing, electrical, aircon, flooring and coating, and waterproofing services; and their electricians are licensed.

Prices are readily available on their website and you can even get a free quote from them before you make up your mind. Plus, everything can be done online, from booking their services to scheduling a visit.

Contact: Call 6745 0150, WhatsApp 8877 6176

This article was first published in MoneySmart.