Electrifying business: Mercedes-Benz launches 3 new electric vans in Singapore

Mercedes-Benz has launched three new electric vans in Singapore, marking a huge step forward for the brand in helping its business partners move towards greater efficiency and electrification of their fleets.

With the launch of the eCitan, eVito and eSprinter vans, Mercedes-Benz now has a variety of electric vans to meet different business needs, catering to sectors like urban logistics, delivery services and commercial transport.

"Our newly expanded line-up of fully electric commercial vehicles - the eCitan, eVito, and eSprinter - demonstrates Mercedes-Benz's commitment to accelerating electric mobility in Singapore," said Marcel Perez, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Singapore.

"With a turnkey approach, we deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions tailored to the unique operational needs of businesses - ranging from vehicle customisation and advanced safety features to robust aftersales maintenance support," he added.

eCitan - compact van for urban services

The eCitan is the smallest of the three vans, and Mercedes-Benz says that its compact size makes it ideal for urban courier and delivery services in the city.

Measuring in at 4,922mm long, the eCitan has a loading capacity of 4.2 cubic metres, and a payload of up to 690kg. Access to the cargo area is further enhanced by the wide-opening sliding doors and low loading sill height.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the eCitan can go up to 300km on a full battery, and with its 75kW DC charger, it can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 38 minutes using a fast-charging station.

eVito - midsize van for maximum versatility

The eVito is a midsize van that's suitable for slightly heavier duty work, and its versatility means that it is ideal for a wide variety of businesses, such as delivery, transportation and logistics.

Its electric powertrain offers a power output of 114hp and 360Nm of torque, and the eVito has a claimed range of 327km on a full battery. It can also accept up to 80kW fast charging, allowing it to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 35 minutes.

The eVito's cargo loading capacity is rated at up to 6 cubic metres, and the van has a payload of up to 880kg.

eSprinter - heavy duty van that's customisable for various needs

Finally, the eSprinter is a large van that can be had in various configurations, making it highly adaptable to suit various heavy duty business work. The eSprinter can be modified into personnel transport like ambulances, or adapted for high value cargo delivery, among other applications.

Mercedes-Benz is offering a choice of three battery options for the eSprinter, in 56kWh, 81kWh and 113kWh sizes. The 81kWh battery is the standard size available, and gives the van a range of 267km on a full charge. It can also accept up to 115kW fast charging, going from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 34 minutes.

There will also be two motor options, with output rated at 134hp or 201hp, with torque standing at 400Nm for both.

The eSprinter has a cargo capacity of up to 10.5 cubic metres, and a payload of up to 1,366kg, but as mentioned earlier, the van is highly customisable and can be designed to suit different business requirements.

Pricing for the eCitan starts at $144,988 inclusive of COE (as of April 2025), while the eVito is going for $163,988 with COE.

The eSprinter meanwhile is retailing for $213,988 including COE, and all prices include the $15,000 rebate received from the Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) that is designed to incentivise the adoption of cleaner energy commercial vehicles.

